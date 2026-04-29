It’s time for track talk so head down to the stadium floor to mostly talk to people, it’s why I call it “track talk” and not “track walk.” Although I do like to wander over to the whoops and see what they look like as a lot of nights, they’re the decider of things.

There’s a lot of ball busting that goes on during this, most of it directed at me, the poor media member. I’d file a complaint with HR but I’m not sure there is one. I do seek out Wil Hahn and surprise him with the middle finger, which is great, he acknowledges the great win on my part.

I get more than a few people commentating on my wearing shorts on the cold day but also, Seth Hammaker’s in shorts as well. They don’t come any tougher than Seth, so I know I’m in good company.

I head up to watch the qualifiers and get lost when security leads me to the wrong level for the press box. Fun times wandering around Lincoln Financial Field in the dark. Finally find it, JT is up there hanging with Kellen Brauer and Lewis Phillips (and other members of the media). I pour myself a coffee and settle in to watch qualifiers!

After that’s over, I head down to the pits, and I go to the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna truck to interview Big James Stewart for a Racer X magazine profile. That takes about 20 minutes, and I head over to ClubMX truck where the riders aren’t there but Chad Reed is!

Reedy’s been helping the team out, doing a good job and we immediately get into a discussion how, in my opinion, Chad would be a terrible production bike R&D guy. Not surprisingly, he thinks different.

Walked out to the Fly Hospitality truck to “meat” my dear friend Nick who owns a meat company. This man has saved me thousands of dollars and I’m eternally grateful to call him my dear friend. Met his brother and then Justin Brayton and Adam Cianciarulo joined me as well for some bench racing before the night show.

From there it was the HRC truck to get a coffee, Tommy Tenders was in there with Lawrence’s agent Jacob Hayes and Tenders got into what he’s heard about people taking photos with the Rocky statue. It proved to be completely wrong BTW. Emma Lawrence joined us for a bit as we bench raced about the upcoming 450 AMA Pro Motocross Championship.

With that it was time to head up and watch some races. Liam Draper, GNCC star joined us in the press box for a bit and then the peoples champion, Adam Enticknap, was up there as well. Lots of excitement in the stadium, the rain didn’t stop it from being a good night of racing.

From there it was back down to the pits for post-race interviews, and it got a LOT colder after the race. Light rain fell the entire time, so it was a grind out there for the media. Please pray for us. Also, the Philly Flyers game let out about the same time as I was leaving the pits. I didn’t rent a car, did the Uber thing all weekend and because of this hockey game (my favorite sport finally bit me!) I had to wait in the cold rain for 30 min to get a ride back to the hotel.

Got back to the room, uploaded the podcasts and went to bed around 1 a.m. for a nice 16 hour day. Alarm set for 7 a.m. to head to airport and onto Denver we go!

Thanks for reading, email me at matthes@racerxonline.com to chat about this or anything else. This 450SX title is awesome!