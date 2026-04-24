SMX Next Supercross Philadelphia Championship Finale Preview - Who Wins?

NOTE: We recorded this video before Vincent Wey announced he would be sidelined for Philadelphia SX SMX Next Championship Finale. Read more on Wey here.
The Monster Energy SMX Next Championship Finale will be a winner-takes-all championship on Saturday. Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra cover who has the most pressure this weekend and who can ride stress free. Plus, which riders are "sleepers" to watch? Our guys jump into the storylines, different qualifying race winners this season, and more. Check it out!
Full SMX Next Finale Entry List
Supercross
Philadelphia - SMX Next Provisional Entry ListApril 25, 2026
Revised: April 24 2026 - 9:25 AM
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|2
|Jeremy Fappani
|Scottsdale, AZ
|KTM 250 SX-F
|9
|Ryder Malinoski
|Wyoming, MN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|10
|Wyatt Thurman
|Burleson, TX
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|14
|Kane Bollasina
|St. Louis, MO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|18
|Gabriel Andrigo
|Brazil
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Landon Gibson
|Peachtree City, GA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|27
|Vincent Wey
|Murrieta, CA
|Kawasaki KX250
|29
|McKayden Fitch
|Elbert, CO
|Yamaha YZ250F
|47
|Aden Keefer
|California
|Kawasaki KX250
|50
|Chace Lawton
|Clermont, FL
|Kawasaki KX250
|57
|Jesson Turner
|Lockesburg, AR
|Yamaha YZ250F
|93
|Seth Dennis
|Brooksville, FL
|Yamaha YZ250F
|95
|Will Canaguier III
|Marysville, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|99
|Kayden Minear
|Western Australia
|Yamaha YZ250F
|170
|Ale Carminati
|México city
|Yamaha YZ250F
|177
|Kade Johnson
|Hideaway, TX
|Kawasaki KX250
|199
|Deacon Denno
|New
|Fort Worth, TX
|Triumph TF 250-X
|240
|Alvin Hillan
|Visalia, CA
|Honda CRF250R
|343
|Cole Timboe
|Calimesa, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|373
|Gavin Betts
|Clifton Park
|Kawasaki KX250