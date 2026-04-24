Results Archive
Supercross
Nashville
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Cole Davies
  2. Nate Thrasher
  3. Devin Simonson
Full Results
MXGP of
Sardegna
News
MXGP Results
  1. Lucas Coenen
  2. Jeffrey Herlings
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Sacha Coenen
  3. Liam Everts
Full Results
GNCC
The Dukes
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jordan Ashburn
  2. Liam Draper
  3. Craig Delong
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Jason T Tino
  2. Jhak Walker
  3. Gavin Simon
Full Results
Supercross
Cleveland
News
450SX Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX East Results
  1. Nate Thrasher
  2. Landen Gordon
  3. Cole Davies
Full Results
MXGP of
Trentino
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Tim Gajser
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Sacha Coenen
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Mathis Valin
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Philadelphia
Sat Apr 25
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
The Old Gray
Sat May 2
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Denver
Sat May 2
News
Full Schedule
All-Time Supercross Title Comebacks

All-Time Supercross Title Comebacks

April 24, 2026, 10:25am
Philadelphia, PA PhiladelphiaMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

In winning three of the last four races in Monster Energy Supercross--and with championship leaders Eli Tomac and Hunter Lawrence suffering through bad races --Ken Roczen has climbed to within one point of the championship lead. A month ago he was down 31 points! How often has a rider come from this far back to battle for the title? Well, Ken's not quite all the way into the points lead yet, but he's close. Here are the biggest comebacks we can find in the history of supercross. Give us your memories of these crazy seasons below.

The comeback you remember: In 2002, Ricky Carmichael faced a 35 point deficit to David Vuillemin after three rounds. RC's famous OTB crash at Anaheim 1 left him with a DNF and a broken hand, but he grinded out 4-4 finishes at rounds two and three before a win at round four. He clawed some points back on DV, but the big switch came when Vuillemin got hurt doing a photoshoot before Daytona and wasn’t able to race. RC took over the points lead and won the title.

We recently asked Vuillemin about this season in an episode of the Fox Re-Raceables podcast, and he said he's not sure he would have held Carmichael off, anyway. Vuillemin says no one was ever able to hold off Carmichael for a title, so why would he be any different? That's a shocking level of humbleness from a great rider!

Carmichael battling Kevin Windham in 2002.
Carmichael battling Kevin Windham in 2002. Cudby

The quick erasure: James Stewart crashed out of the Anaheim 1 opener in 2009 and faced a 23-point deficit after one race. He came roaring all the way back to win seven in a row, taking the points lead by round eight in Atlanta. He and Chad Reed battled the rest of the way but Stewart emerged as champion.

Poor Stew, the standard was so high that after he crashed out of the 2009 opener, a lot of people just assumed he would win seven straight and get back into the points lead. And that is exactly what he did!
Poor Stew, the standard was so high that after he crashed out of the 2009 opener, a lot of people just assumed he would win seven straight and get back into the points lead. And that is exactly what he did! Simon Cudby
That's a young, dreadless Malcolm Stewart celebrating with James!
That's a young, dreadless Malcolm Stewart celebrating with James! Cudby

The Improbable Run: Chase Sexton was third in points in 2023, down 25 to Eli Tomac after Tomac won round 12 in Glendale. Sexton won the next race in Atlanta and then Cooper Webb, second in points, went down at round 15 in Nashville, and Tomac tore his Achilles at round 16 in Denver. Sexton kept winning and took the title.

All the pieces fell into place for third-ranked Chase Sexton to take the 2023 title. If all hell broke loose again this year, the man currently ranked third in points is Cooper Webb, down 22....
All the pieces fell into place for third-ranked Chase Sexton to take the 2023 title. If all hell broke loose again this year, the man currently ranked third in points is Cooper Webb, down 22.... Align Media
Sexton ended Honda's two-decade long Honda 450 title dry spell.
Sexton ended Honda's two-decade long Honda 450 title dry spell. Align Media

The DNQ swing: Chad Reed was third in points in 2011, down 29 points after round 10 in Indy. Two weeks later he had the points lead! The all-time king of the supercross podium went 2-2 at Jacksonville and Toronto supercrosses. Meanwhile the riders ahead of him in the standings, Ryan Villopoto and James Stewart, had disastrous rounds. Villopoto DNQed at Jacksonville after repeated first turn crashes in his heat and LCQ. Then Stewart crashed out of the main event in the first turn. The next week Villopoto and Stewrt collided in a corner, and Stewart finished fourth and Villopoto was ninth. Reed left that race up three points on Villopoto. Villopoto would come back, though, and win the title by four points over Reed.

Chad Reed started 2011 on his own team without factory support and didn't look fully dialed-in when the season began. He and his bike kept getting better, and his classic consistency (and belief) carried him all the way into the points lead, anyway. Never count out Chad Reed.
Chad Reed started 2011 on his own team without factory support and didn't look fully dialed-in when the season began. He and his bike kept getting better, and his classic consistency (and belief) carried him all the way into the points lead, anyway. Never count out Chad Reed. Cudby

The all-time comeback: In 1983 David Bailey was down more than 40 points on Bob Hannah and Mark Barnett after suffering through foot and ankle injuries. Then Hannah, who appeared en route to winning the title, broke his wrist on press day in Orlando. Barnett had bike problems in Foxborough, and Bailey kept fighting through pain, ultimately taking the points lead and the title.

David Bailey in 1983. 
David Bailey in 1983.  Moto Verte
Bailey was down almost two whole races in points in '83 but veterans Hannah and Barnett had issues. We once again remind you that Cooper Webb is third in points, down 22....
Bailey was down almost two whole races in points in '83 but veterans Hannah and Barnett had issues. We once again remind you that Cooper Webb is third in points, down 22.... Moto Verte
This is the last time Ken Roczen had the red plates on his bike, at Glendale on February 1, 2025. He's one point away heading into this weekend's Philadelphia Supercross.
This is the last time Ken Roczen had the red plates on his bike, at Glendale on February 1, 2025. He's one point away heading into this weekend's Philadelphia Supercross. Align Media
Read Now
June 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The June 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted