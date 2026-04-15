6. Jett Lawrence Sighting

Jett Lawrence has been out of sight out of mind for quite a while, but he made an appearance in Nashville and joined Leigh Diffey, Ricky Carmichael, and James Stewart in the announcers’ booth for the 250 main event. Surprisingly, there was quite a bit to take from that appearance, mainly on how the recovery from his broken Talus bone is going. When Lawrence got hurt back in December, it was presumed that he would be back 100 percent by the AMA Pro Motocross Championship at worst.

However, when asked how he was doing, his answer was not confidence inspiring. “We are doing better. It has been a slow process. It has not been as easy as the ACL for sure, but we’re getting there,” Lawrence explained. “We just started riding a little bit on flat. It’s honestly been helping a lot with the vibration of the bike. It’s kind of broken up the scar tissue in it that the hands can’t really get to. It’s a slow process. It’s pissing me off because I just want to get back to normal.”

And to Leigh’s credit, he did ask Jett the hard-hitting question: “Are you excited to go head-to head with Haiden Deegan?” As expected, Jett somewhat swerved the question saying, “Yeah, I am excited. I think any new challenges for me just adds a little motivation and wanting to do good.” He continued to talk about how he also must worry about the likes of his brother Hunter, Eli, Chase, Prado, etc. It was good to hear from Jettson and let’s hope he is 100 percent in six weeks’ time.

7. Justin Hill’s Breakout Ride

It took 13 rounds, but Team Tedder’s Justin Hill finally had a flashy ride. Hill grabbed the holeshot and led for a few before settling into third for much of the main event. Hill rode in a podium position for 19 laps before getting swallowed up a little bit late, dropping him back to sixth, but then got credited with fifth because of a Dylan Ferrandis penalty.

Not only did Justin ride great but in true Justin Hill fashion he randomly pulls out a quad mid- main event that nobody did all day. Then after the race he tells Steve Matthes, “It wasn’t difficult. They could have done it, they just… for whatever reason they didn’t think to do it.” It is fun seeing Jr. Hill battle up front and maybe this will give him a little bump to finish out the season strong.

8. Ferrandis/Ducati Trending Up

It has not been the debut season the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team had drawn up before A1, but Nashville was the best race yet. Dylan Ferrandis charged from tenth to fifth and had the third-best lap of the race. Unfortunately, Ferrandis and the team will not get credited a top five finish as he was one of several riders throughout the night to be docked a position for cutting the track. Dylan was sizing up a pass on Ken Roczen when he had his off-track excursion that caused the penalty so what will be a sixth on paper, very easily could have been a podium.

Dylan credited a big test session during the week for the improvement, saying they had changed too much with the chassis, so they went back one step, and it helped a lot. If they can come into Pala with a good setting, Ferrandis could be a sleeper when Pro Motocross kicks off next month.