Live And Written Updates From Nashville Supercross

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed.

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Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Today’s 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross should be an exciting one. The red plate in the 450 class is shared by Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac, with Ken Roczen closing in to only five points after winning the last two rounds. Tomac has hit what he is calling a “midseason slump” while Hunter mentioned after St. Louis that his wrist is still sore from his get off in Detroit. Meanwhile Ken Roczen has been riding maybe the best he ever has.

In 250 East Cole Davies holds the points lead by 11 over Seth Hammaker. Jo Shimoda hurt his ankle in his heat race in St. Louis and will be out for the rest of Supercross. This will open up another spot on the podium as he was a regular podium finisher in the first five rounds.

Of note for the weekend, Tennessee native Drew Adams who broke his thumb at Daytona, will return this weekend. As well as Dean Wilson who will be racing Monster Energy Supercross for the first time in 2026.

Here is today’s schedule, note this is a day race with Heat races starting at 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.