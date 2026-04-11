Live And Written Updates From Nashville Supercross

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Morning Report
Good morning race fans! Today’s 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross should be an exciting one. The red plate in the 450 class is shared by Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac, with Ken Roczen closing in to only five points after winning the last two rounds. Tomac has hit what he is calling a “midseason slump” while Hunter mentioned after St. Louis that his wrist is still sore from his get off in Detroit. Meanwhile Ken Roczen has been riding maybe the best he ever has.
In 250 East Cole Davies holds the points lead by 11 over Seth Hammaker. Jo Shimoda hurt his ankle in his heat race in St. Louis and will be out for the rest of Supercross. This will open up another spot on the podium as he was a regular podium finisher in the first five rounds.
Of note for the weekend, Tennessee native Drew Adams who broke his thumb at Daytona, will return this weekend. As well as Dean Wilson who will be racing Monster Energy Supercross for the first time in 2026.
Here is today’s schedule, note this is a day race with Heat races starting at 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.
First Qualifying Sessions
250SX
The morning started at 7:30 with group C on the track followed by group B where Landen Gordon was fastest in his very first supercross on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star machine. Landen raced SMX Next a few weeks ago in Birmingham where he had a huge crash in the first turn, he went 2-3-2 at the other three Next rounds this year.
In the A group the local boy Drew Adams came out early to get an early time on the board. Riders kept shuffling around but it did not take long before Cole Davies [52:8] took the top spot with Seth Hammaker [52.9] close behind in second. The sand section is back this weekend and it already claimed multiple riders and they tried to decide if inside over the rollers was better than going all the way outside. The track is slick and getting some ruts, as the weather today is supposed to be in the 80’s and sunny with an open stadium. While they all tried no one was able to top Davies early time.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cole Davies
|12:57.496
|52.787
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Seth Hammaker
|12:46.377
|0.185
|52.971
|Bainbridge, PA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Nate Thrasher
|13:05.101
|0.915
|53.886
|Livingston, TN
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Daxton Bennick
|12:17.644
|0.294
|54.180
|Morganton, NC
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|5
|
Drew Adams
|12:01.455
|0.310
|54.490
|Chattanooga, TN
|Kawasaki KX250
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Landen Gordon
|14:55.282
|54.739
|Murrieta, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Evan Ferry
|11:42.148
|1.122
|55.860
|Largo, FL
|Honda CRF250R
|3
|Gavin Towers
|14:12.047
|0.280
|56.140
|Venetia, PA
|Honda CRF250R
|4
|Marcus Phelps
|14:39.064
|0.837
|56.976
|Cairo, GA
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Ryder Floyd
|14:20.432
|0.552
|57.528
|Paris, TX
|Honda CRF250R
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Russell Buccheri
|12:52.592
|57.798
|Duxbury, MA
|KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Carter Malcolm
|12:58.439
|0.897
|58.694
|Elizabeth
|Yamaha YZ250F
|3
|Carter Biese
|11:50.998
|0.793
|59.487
|Appleton, WI
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Brayden Ehlermann
|12:28.983
|0.037
|59.523
|Westtown, NY
|GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
|5
|Jonathan Getz
|13:27.834
|0.132
|59.655
|Old Town, FL
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
450SX
When the riders took off it was Eli Tomac who was first on track but when the clocked got turned on it was Hunter Lawrence who went to the top of the board first. The first few laps as the riders learn the track, riders play musical chairs with the top of the board, all taking their turn. It may be too early in the day to tell but Tomac looks to have a little more intensity than weeks past as he was the first rider to break into the 51’s with a 51:59. Hunter was next to get into the 51’s but was unable to top Tomac’s time. The sand proved to be difficult for the 450 riders as well, though tripling into the sand and making the inside is incredibly fast. Christian Craig, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac all went down in the sand section, though they all got up and continued. By the end Jorge Prado also got into the 51 second range and came in third. Afterwards Tomac commented on his ride saying, “I think we’re back!” Tonight should be interesting if he carries this speed into the main event.
In 450 B Dean Willson is back for 2026, going to the top right away. Deano proved he still has it as he logged the 12th fastest time even on a deteriorating track.
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Eli Tomac
|12:31.370
|51.595
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|12:39.694
|0.010
|51.604
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Jorge Prado
|12:13.124
|0.295
|51.899
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Ken Roczen
|12:29.766
|0.138
|52.036
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|5
|Malcolm Stewart
|12:02.397
|0.304
|52.340
|Haines City, FL
|Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Dean Wilson
|12:59.265
|53.441
|Scotland, United Kingdom
|Honda CRF450R
|2
|Cole Thompson
|13:24.958
|1.340
|54.781
|Brigden, ON
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Kevin Moranz
|13:28.160
|0.120
|54.900
|Topeka, KS
|KTM 450 SX-F
|4
|
Fredrik Noren
|12:44.381
|0.124
|55.024
|Lidköping, Sweden
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Tristan Lane
|12:03.497
|0.354
|55.377
|Deland, FL
|Yamaha YZ450F