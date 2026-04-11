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Live And Written Updates From Nashville Supercross

Live And Written Updates From Nashville Supercross

April 11, 2026, 8:00am
Nashville, TN NashvilleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Welcome to the Race Day Feed, coming to you from Nissan Stadium in Nashville. From practice reports to the blow-by-blow from tonight’s program, you’ll find it all right here on the Racer X Race Day Feed. 

Updates are posted in chronological order, so be sure to scroll down for the latest info. For even more updates be sure to follow us on X: @Racerxonline.

In order to stay up to speed on what does happen today, stay tuned into this post, as well as our social media pages for more updates.

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Morning Report

Good morning race fans! Today’s 13th round of Monster Energy AMA Supercross should be an exciting one. The red plate in the 450 class is shared by Hunter Lawrence and Eli Tomac, with Ken Roczen closing in to only five points after winning the last two rounds. Tomac has hit what he is calling a “midseason slump” while Hunter mentioned after St. Louis that his wrist is still sore from his get off in Detroit. Meanwhile Ken Roczen has been riding maybe the best he ever has.

In 250 East Cole Davies holds the points lead by 11 over Seth Hammaker. Jo Shimoda hurt his ankle in his heat race in St. Louis and will be out for the rest of Supercross. This will open up another spot on the podium as he was a regular podium finisher in the first five rounds.

Of note for the weekend, Tennessee native Drew Adams who broke his thumb at Daytona, will return this weekend. As well as Dean Wilson who will be racing Monster Energy Supercross for the first time in 2026.

Here is today’s schedule, note this is a day race with Heat races starting at 3:00 pm Eastern Standard Time.

SupercrossLIVE

First Qualifying Sessions

250SX

The morning started at 7:30 with group C on the track followed by group B where Landen Gordon was fastest in his very first supercross on his Monster Energy Yamaha Star machine. Landen raced SMX Next a few weeks ago in Birmingham where he had a huge crash in the first turn, he went 2-3-2 at the other three Next rounds this year.

In the A group the local boy Drew Adams came out early to get an early time on the board. Riders kept shuffling around but it did not take long before Cole Davies [52:8] took the top spot with Seth Hammaker [52.9] close behind in second. The sand section is back this weekend and it already claimed multiple riders and they tried to decide if inside over the rollers was better than going all the way outside. The track is slick and getting some ruts, as the weather today is supposed to be in the 80’s and sunny with an open stadium. While they all tried no one was able to top Davies early time.

Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Cole Davies Cole Davies 12:57.496 52.787 Waitoki, New Zealand New Zealand Yamaha YZ250F
2 Seth Hammaker Seth Hammaker 12:46.377 0.185 52.971 Bainbridge, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Nate Thrasher Nate Thrasher 13:05.101 0.915 53.886 Livingston, TN United States Yamaha YZ250F
4 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 12:17.644 0.294 54.180 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
5 Drew Adams
Drew Adams 		12:01.455 0.310 54.490 Chattanooga, TN United States Kawasaki KX250
Full Results
Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon 14:55.282 54.739 Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Evan Ferry Evan Ferry 11:42.148 1.122 55.860 Largo, FL United States Honda CRF250R
3 Gavin Towers Gavin Towers 14:12.047 0.280 56.140 Venetia, PA United States Honda CRF250R
4 Marcus Phelps Marcus Phelps 14:39.064 0.837 56.976 Cairo, GA United States KTM 250 SX-F
5 Ryder Floyd Ryder Floyd 14:20.432 0.552 57.528 Paris, TX United States Honda CRF250R
Full Results
Supercross

Nashville - 250SX East Group C Qualifying 1

Live Now
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Russell Buccheri Russell Buccheri 12:52.592 57.798 Duxbury, MA United States KTM 250 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Carter Malcolm Carter Malcolm 12:58.439 0.897 58.694 Elizabeth Yamaha YZ250F
3 Carter Biese Carter Biese 11:50.998 0.793 59.487 Appleton, WI United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Brayden Ehlermann Brayden Ehlermann 12:28.983 0.037 59.523 Westtown, NY United States GasGas MC 250F Factory Edition
5 Jonathan Getz Jonathan Getz 13:27.834 0.132 59.655 Old Town, FL United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results

450SX

When the riders took off it was Eli Tomac who was first on track but when the clocked got turned on it was Hunter Lawrence who went to the top of the board first. The first few laps as the riders learn the track, riders play musical chairs with the top of the board, all taking their turn. It may be too early in the day to tell but Tomac looks to have a little more intensity than weeks past as he was the first rider to break into the 51’s with a 51:59. Hunter was next to get into the 51’s but was unable to top Tomac’s time. The sand proved to be difficult for the 450 riders as well, though tripling into the sand and making the inside is incredibly fast. Christian Craig, Chase Sexton and Eli Tomac all went down in the sand section, though they all got up and continued. By the end Jorge Prado also got into the 51 second range and came in third. Afterwards Tomac commented on his ride saying, “I think we’re back!” Tonight should be interesting if he carries this speed into the main event.

In 450 B Dean Willson is back for 2026, going to the top right away. Deano proved he still has it as he logged the 12th fastest time even on a deteriorating track.

Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Group A Qualifying 1

Live Now
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 12:31.370 51.595 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 12:39.694 0.010 51.604 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 12:13.124 0.295 51.899 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
4 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 12:29.766 0.138 52.036 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
5 Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart 12:02.397 0.304 52.340 Haines City, FL United States Husqvarna FC 450 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Nashville - 450SX Group B Qualifying 1

Live Now
Nissan Stadium
Nashville, TN United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Dean Wilson Dean Wilson 12:59.265 53.441 Scotland, United Kingdom United Kingdom Honda CRF450R
2 Cole Thompson Cole Thompson 13:24.958 1.340 54.781 Brigden, ON Canada Yamaha YZ450F
3 Kevin Moranz Kevin Moranz 13:28.160 0.120 54.900 Topeka, KS United States KTM 450 SX-F
4 Fredrik Noren
Fredrik Noren 		12:44.381 0.124 55.024 Lidköping, Sweden Sweden Yamaha YZ450F
5 Tristan Lane Tristan Lane 12:03.497 0.354 55.377 Deland, FL United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Dean Wilson
Dean Wilson Align Media



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