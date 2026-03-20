With the fourth and final 2026 SMX Next – Supercross qualifying round set for tomorrow at the Birmingham Supercross, our guys Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra jump on a roundtable to recap the Daytona round and preview the Birmingham entry list.

Our guys recap Deacon Denno's Daytona SMX Next win and Wyatt Thurman's breakout ride, and Landen Gordon’s flash of raw speed en route to his third consecutive podium finish. Plus, Vincent Wey's first SMX Next podium, Kade Johnson's costly mistake, and more from Daytona.

They also cover Caden Dudney's move to pro 250SX East and if double-digit main event results impact his confidence heading into the AMA Pro Motocross Championship in a negative way. Then, they preview the final qualifying round for Saturday’s Birmingham SX, discussing returning riders—Ryder Malinoski and Landon Gibson—plus more riders who could win. This race will give riders their final opportunity to qualify into the Philadelphia Supercross SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship set for April 25. Check it out!

Hosts: Travis Delnicki, Cody Darr, and Mitch Kendra