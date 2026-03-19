Joey Savatgy (Foot Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross
Joey Savatgy broke a medial cuneiform in his left foot in Indianapolis, and he will miss the Birmingham Supercross this weekend. He wanted to give it a go this weekend, but said after trying to ride today, he will not be racing this weekend.
Through the first nine rounds, Savatgy sits sixth in 450SX standings with a season best finish of fifth place, which he earned twice (San Diego and Daytona).
In the video, Savatgy said:
"What's up guys? It's Joey Savatgy. Just wanted to give you guys a little update. Unfortunately, not gonna make it this weekend. I tried to give it a go today, first time since obviously I had my incident. Yeah, I tried, taped it. Had it in a brace. Big thank you to Gaerne for making me something to be able to get a brace in the boot. Yeah, tried tape, brace, Tylenol, you name it, tried everything I could do to be ready for this weekend, yeah, and unfortunately, it's just not something that feels safe for me to do and, yeah, I'm still in a lot of pain. So, unfortunately, we will not be there this weekend, but, God willing, I will be ready to go for Detroit.”
Savatgy's video post is below.
"Absolutely bummed to not line up in Birmingham this weekend… 😔 Will keep everyone updated but hope to be back at the races soon. Also, shoutout to my 6 year old for the video work 😂"
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|196
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|192
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|171
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|168
|5
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|140
|6
|
Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|125
|7
|
Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122
|8
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|98
|9
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|90
|10
|
Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|89