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Joey Savatgy (Foot Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross

March 19, 2026, 3:05pm
Joey Savatgy (Foot Injury) Out for Birmingham Supercross
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Joey Savatgy broke a medial cuneiform in his left foot in Indianapolis, and he will miss the Birmingham Supercross this weekend. He wanted to give it a go this weekend, but said after trying to ride today, he will not be racing this weekend. 

Through the first nine rounds, Savatgy sits sixth in 450SX standings with a season best finish of fifth place, which he earned twice (San Diego and Daytona).

In the video, Savatgy said:

"What's up guys? It's Joey Savatgy. Just wanted to give you guys a little update. Unfortunately, not gonna make it this weekend. I tried to give it a go today, first time since obviously I had my incident. Yeah, I tried, taped it. Had it in a brace. Big thank you to Gaerne for making me something to be able to get a brace in the boot. Yeah, tried tape, brace, Tylenol, you name it, tried everything I could do to be ready for this weekend, yeah, and unfortunately, it's just not something that feels safe for me to do and, yeah, I'm still in a lot of pain. So, unfortunately, we will not be there this weekend, but, God willing, I will be ready to go for Detroit.”

Savatgy's video post is below.

"Absolutely bummed to not line up in Birmingham this weekend… 😔 Will keep everyone updated but hope to be back at the races soon. Also, shoutout to my 6 year old for the video work 😂"

Supercross

450SX Standings - 2026

PositionRider Hometown Points
1Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence Landsborough, Australia Australia 196
2Eli Tomac Eli Tomac Cortez, CO United States 192
3Cooper Webb Cooper Webb Newport, NC United States 171
4Ken Roczen Ken Roczen Mattstedt, Germany Germany 168
5Justin Cooper Justin Cooper Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States 140
6Joey Savatgy
Joey Savatgy 		Thomasville, GA United States 125
7Chase Sexton
Chase Sexton 		La Moille, IL United States 122
8Aaron Plessinger Aaron Plessinger Hamilton, OH United States 98
9Malcolm Stewart Malcolm Stewart Haines City, FL United States 90
10Jorge Prado
Jorge Prado 		Lugo, Spain Spain 89
Full Standings
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