Joey Savatgy broke a medial cuneiform in his left foot in Indianapolis, and he will miss the Birmingham Supercross this weekend. He wanted to give it a go this weekend, but said after trying to ride today, he will not be racing this weekend.

Through the first nine rounds, Savatgy sits sixth in 450SX standings with a season best finish of fifth place, which he earned twice (San Diego and Daytona).

In the video, Savatgy said:

"What's up guys? It's Joey Savatgy. Just wanted to give you guys a little update. Unfortunately, not gonna make it this weekend. I tried to give it a go today, first time since obviously I had my incident. Yeah, I tried, taped it. Had it in a brace. Big thank you to Gaerne for making me something to be able to get a brace in the boot. Yeah, tried tape, brace, Tylenol, you name it, tried everything I could do to be ready for this weekend, yeah, and unfortunately, it's just not something that feels safe for me to do and, yeah, I'm still in a lot of pain. So, unfortunately, we will not be there this weekend, but, God willing, I will be ready to go for Detroit.”

Savatgy's video post is below.