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Birmingham SMX Next – Supercross Entry List

March 19, 2026, 2:05pm
Birmingham SMX Next – Supercross Entry List
Birmingham, AL BirminghamMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The fourth and final SMX Next – Supercross qualifying race will take place this weekend at the Birmingham Supercross, round ten of Monster Energy AMA Supercross.

So far in the first three qualifying races, we have seen three different race winners: Kayden Minear (Anaheim 2), Caden Dudney (Houston), and Deacon Denno (Daytona). We have also seen Landen Gordon (three-for-three on podiums) and Vincent Wey (Daytona) land on the podium. Dudney is now in the pro 250SX East Division ranks, racing the 250SX East/West Showdown this weekend, but Minear, Denno, Gordon, Wey, and more will be back in action this weekend.

Ryder Malinoski is back for this weekend’s race, after his brutal collision with Max Shane at the start of the Anaheim 2 SMX Next main event. Landon Gibson is also making his return to racing this weekend. You can view the full entry list below.

Remember, the top five from each qualifying main event will qualify into the Philadelphia Supercross SMX Next – Supercross AMA National Championship. Riders that have finished inside the top five more than once (for example, Gordon) will open up a spot for more riders who have finished below them. Watch for riders NOT already qualified into the championship finale to push towards a top five this weekend.

Check back tomorrow (Friday) for our SMX Next - SX roundtable Daytona SX recap and Birmingham preview.

  • Supercross

    Birmingham

     SMX Next
    Saturday, March 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      March 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      March 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show (Encore Presentation)
      March 22 - 1:00 PM
      NBC
Birmingham Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Note: this is not a final list, it will be updated through Saturday morning on race day.

Supercross

Birmingham - SMX Next Provisional Entry List

March 21, 2026
Protective Stadium
Birmingham, AL United States
Revised: March 19 2026 - 5:30 AM

*Provisional Entry List is subject to change

Number Rider Hometown Bike
2 Jeremy Fappani Jeremy Fappani Scottsdale, AZ United States KTM 250 SX-F
9 Ryder Malinoski Ryder Malinoski New Wyoming, MN United States Yamaha YZ250F
10 Wyatt Thurman Wyatt Thurman Burleson, TX United States KTM 250 SX-F
14 Kane Bollasina Kane Bollasina St. Louis, MO United States Yamaha YZ250F
18 Gabriel Andrigo Gabriel Andrigo Brazil Brazil Yamaha YZ250F
23 Landon Gibson Landon Gibson Peachtree City, GA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
24 Owen Covell Owen Covell Plymouth, MA United States Yamaha YZ250F
27 Vincent Wey Vincent Wey Murrieta, CA United States Kawasaki KX250
29 McKayden Fitch McKayden Fitch Elbert, CO United States Yamaha YZ250F
47 Aden Keefer Aden Keefer California United States Kawasaki KX250
50 Chace Lawton Chace Lawton Clermont, FL United States Kawasaki KX250
55 Dandre Roos Dandre Roos Muscatine, IA United States KTM 250 SX-F
57 Jesson Turner Jesson Turner Lockesburg, AR United States Yamaha YZ250F
93 Seth Dennis Seth Dennis Brooksville, FL United States Yamaha YZ250F
95 Will Canaguier III Will Canaguier III Marysville, PA United States Kawasaki KX250
99 Kayden Minear Kayden Minear Western Australia Australia Yamaha YZ250F
170 Ale Carminati Ale Carminati México city Yamaha YZ250F
171 Chase Haynes Chase Haynes Scottsdale, AZ United States Kawasaki KX250
177 Kade Johnson Kade Johnson Hideaway, TX United States Kawasaki KX250
180 Landen Gordon Landen Gordon Murrieta, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
199 Deacon Denno Deacon Denno Fort Worth, TX United States Triumph TF 250-X
240 Alvin Hillan Alvin Hillan Visalia, CA United States Honda CRF250R
343 Cole Timboe Cole Timboe Calimesa, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
373 Gavin Betts Gavin Betts Clifton Park Kawasaki KX250
524 Diesel Thomas Diesel Thomas Raymond, NE United States Husqvarna FC 250 Rockstar Edition
717 Harry Lee Harry Lee Brighton England Triumph TF 250-X
Full Entry List

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