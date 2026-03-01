The Daytona Supercross took place on Saturday and the night’s winners, Seth Hammaker and Eli Tomac, were spectacular. It’s no surprise that either rider took the checkers, the night still left us with plenty of questions. Fortunately we’ve got former pro and NBC on-track analyst, Jason Thomas, on staff to answer them!

There was an inside/outside section before the finish line, consisting of an inner 180-degree, then outer 180-degree turns (and vice versa, depending on which lane you entered said section). What steps did the track crew take to make sure these two options stayed as equal they did all night? Or did they even stay equal?

It’s a very difficult thing to make these identical lap time wise. There are many variables to sort out and the corners shape up differently, too. Still, this concept has worked over the years. What I’ve seen typically happen is that one option will be quicker when all things are equal but as that line gets abused and deteriorates, the other line comes into play. Knowing when to make the switch or at least try it can be tricky, but when the primary line starts feeling slow or loses effectiveness, it’s a good cue to switch it up.

It rained the night before. How did that precipitation affect the racing surface on Saturday night?

The track was soft and water logged on Saturday morning but as the day went on, that moisture was absorbed by the black Daytona sand. Had that been, say, Birmingham, and left uncovered, we would have had a quagmire. Although, it must be said, I don’t think we would have had press day or an uncovered racetrack if that dynamic happened at Birmingham. The SMX Track Crew was counting on Daytona being able to handle the rain. They would never take a chance like that on a clay build. In the end, the track was perfect as far as soil conditions. Yes, rough and brutal, but the dirt had maximum traction.