The following press release comes from the Monster Energy SMX World Championship

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (February 28, 2026) – It was a historic night inside The World Center of Racing for Round 8 of the 2026 Monster Energy SMX World Championship, as Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Eli Tomac cemented his place atop the all-time greatest racers at Daytona International Speedway with a record breaking eighth Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship win at the iconic venue. The Colorado native broke a three-year tie with NASCAR legend Richard Petty, owner of seven Daytona 500 victories, to become the most decorated athlete of the speedway’s celebrated 67-year history.

It wasn’t an easy path to victory for Tomac, as he began the 450SMX Class Main Event in fourth, behind each of his primary competitors in the championship. Honda HRC Progressive’s Hunter Lawrence, last week’s winner and current points leader, opened the 20 Minute + 1 Lap race with the holeshot, but was quickly passed by Progressive Insurance Cycle Gear Suzuki’s Ken Roczen. Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb, the defending series champion, slotted into third ahead of Tomac, which set the stage for a thrilling battle between the best in the class. As Roczen and Lawrence settled in out front, Tomac started his pursuit of the lead with an early pass on Webb for third. The top three continuously searched for faster lines on the ever-changing rutty, technical, sandy racetrack and sat within 1.5 seconds of one another with around 14 minutes remaining.

As the race approached the halfway point Tomac elected to make his push and took advantage of a couple sections on the track where he excelled to attack his rivals. He first made an assertive pass on Lawrence for second and on the ensuing lap railed the outside of an option lane to shoot past Roczen as they sprinted to the finish line jump. Tomac seized control of the lead with about 12:30 left on the race clock and quickly opened up a multi-second margin. Roczen held strong in second until the race closed in on the final five minutes, when Lawrence’s patience and persistence paid off and allowed the Australian to take over second. Lawrence upped his pace late in the race to make a bid to get Tomac, and got the gap to about three seconds. The championship leader kept digging and keeping the pressure on.