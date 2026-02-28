The top three in the series led the field around in the beginning of the first 450 A

Group qualifier. Honda HRC’s Hunter Lawrence, Red Bull KTM’s Eli Tomac, and

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing’s Cooper Webb looked to not only set the tone for the session, but the night.

Quad Lock Honda’s Joey Savatgy sat atop the board after the first timed lap was over, but Dylan Ferrandis put his TLD Red Bull Ducati to the top for the first time this season with a 1:19.558. Maybe the Ducati loves these conditions? Ferrandis’ time held for a couple minutes but he quickly got shuffled back to sixth and it

was Red Bull KTM’s Aaron Plessinger to the top. Next up was Cooper Webb who had locked into a lap behind Tomac and Webb’s time put him atop the board just ahead of Tomac. At the beginning of the next lap, Tomac went down in the whoops and briefly visited the mechanics' area.

The names atop the leaderboard shuffled all over the pace late in the session but in the end, it was last week’s winner Hunter Lawrence on top with a 1:17.1. Lawrence had just one tenth of a second over Ferrandis, who had his best qualifying session of the season. Again, maybe Ducati has something figured out on this track! Justin Cooper snuck in a late 1:17.5 to grab third in the session ahead of his teammate Webb. Tomac rounded out the top five.