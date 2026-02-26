Winners Take Y’all, powered by Cycle Specialty, welcomed the voice of the sport Jason Weigandt to break down the season so far. We dove into the 250 East, Hunter Lawrence’s breakthrough win, and of course the Red Light District fiasco.

We also caught up with the guy “responsible” for the lights (not really), who claims after blowing up 500 Tuff Blocks with his mouth before every race, he’s already exhausted by the time the gate drops. Sounds like a solid excuse to us.

