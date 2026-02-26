Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Amateur
RCSX
Sun Mar 1
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Listen: Jason Weigandt Joins Winners Take Y'all Podcast to Talk 250SX East, Hunter Lawrence, Red Lights and More

February 26, 2026, 9:30am
Listen: Jason Weigandt Joins Winners Take Y'all Podcast to Talk 250SX East, Hunter Lawrence, Red Lights and More

Winners Take Y’all, powered by Cycle Specialty, welcomed the voice of the sport Jason Weigandt to break down the season so far. We dove into the 250 East, Hunter Lawrence’s breakthrough win, and of course the Red Light District fiasco.

We also caught up with the guy “responsible” for the lights (not really), who claims after blowing up 500 Tuff Blocks with his mouth before every race, he’s already exhausted by the time the gate drops. Sounds like a solid excuse to us.

Grab some merch at winnerstakeyall.com — hoodies, tees, hats, all the goods — and shoutout to Buck Wild Digital Marketing for the slick new site. Much love to SEVMX and our friends at Cooterco and Bromada for the support.

Hit winnerstakeyall.com for the latest episode and the full show catalog.

Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted