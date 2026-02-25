KTM: Jorge Prado Out for Daytona Supercross
Jorge Prado will miss round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross—the Daytona Supercross—as he continues to recover from his crash at the Seattle SX.
The Red Bull KTM rider was the fastest overall 450SX qualifier at the sixth round in Seattle, Washington, when he went down hard in the second qualifying session. He lined up for the heat race later that night but immediately pulled off after the gate dropped, knowing he was not able to compete safely.
He then was noted as out for the Arlington SX. The team said on Instagram:
"Jorge Prado will sit out Arlington this Saturday while continuing to recover from his crash last weekend.
No major injuries have been determined, but excessive swelling and irritation in his right shoulder joint will take more time to heal up."
On Friday ahead of the Arlington SX, KTM's Ian Harrison said he expected Prado to be ready to race the Daytona SX.
KTM's Ian Harrison said he expects Jorge Prado to be ready to race the Daytona SX next week.— Mitch Kendra (@mitch_kendra) February 20, 2026
Prado is out for Saturday's Arlington SX after a shoulder injury at the Seattle SX last weekend. 📸 #Supercross #SX2026 #SuperMotocross #SMX2026 #SMX pic.twitter.com/1UamnKIg8i
However, KTM announced late Wednesday night that Prado has been ruled out for the Daytona SX as well. It is a bummer to have the #26 miss the round at Daytona International Speedway as it has always been a more motocross-style round with higher speed and more sand than a normal SX event.
The team's post read:
"Jorge Prado has unfortunately been ruled out of this weekend’s Daytona Supercross.
The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider will take another round off following his crash in Seattle.
See you back at the races soon, Jorge! 💪"
Through seven rounds so far, in his five main event starts, Prado has finished 3-13-7-7-5 and sits 11th in the 450SX standings with 73 points.
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Hunter Lawrence
|Landsborough, Australia
|149
|2
|Eli Tomac
|Cortez, CO
|145
|3
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|133
|4
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|131
|5
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|122
|6
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|112
|7
|Joey Savatgy
|Thomasville, GA
|95
|8
|Dylan Ferrandis
|Avignon, France
|87
|9
|Jason Anderson
|Edgewood, NM
|84
|10
|Aaron Plessinger
|Hamilton, OH
|79
|11
|
Jorge Prado
|Lugo, Spain
|73