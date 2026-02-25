Jorge Prado will miss round eight of Monster Energy AMA Supercross—the Daytona Supercross—as he continues to recover from his crash at the Seattle SX.

The Red Bull KTM rider was the fastest overall 450SX qualifier at the sixth round in Seattle, Washington, when he went down hard in the second qualifying session. He lined up for the heat race later that night but immediately pulled off after the gate dropped, knowing he was not able to compete safely.

He then was noted as out for the Arlington SX. The team said on Instagram:

"Jorge Prado will sit out Arlington this Saturday while continuing to recover from his crash last weekend. No major injuries have been determined, but excessive swelling and irritation in his right shoulder joint will take more time to heal up."

On Friday ahead of the Arlington SX, KTM's Ian Harrison said he expected Prado to be ready to race the Daytona SX.