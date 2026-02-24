Racer X: All right, Drew Adams, I'm sure you're not stoked that you got passed late in the race, but other than that, I mean, look, you didn't get a great start and moved up a little bit, so give us your take on it.

Drew Adams: Well, I mean, the guy I got passed by a late in the race is one of the championship favorites [Note: it was Cole Davies], so I would say main event I rode well. I was very disappointed in myself after the heat race. It was kind of like, just a confidence killer, you know? But then I talked with Mitch and them and, you know, they kind of calmed me down because first heat, it's really hard to pass. So, start is everything. And I did not have that. So yeah, I just kind of regrouped myself, lined up on the inside in the main and I had a feeling something not good was going to happen in the first turn. I was just like, “Man, this inside might work good.” And honestly, my jump was horrible. But I made it work and I think I came out like seventh on the start.

People decided to just go straight, I think.

Yeah, yeah, it did me a favor, but that was probably the roughest supercross track I've ever raced in. I don't know if you took a look in the whoops after the main event. I mean that that was like, I think the only whoops I've ever seen closes to that was in Daytona 2024. It was a mud race, to give you an idea. The whoops were just absolutely chewed up. I mean, doing 15 minutes on the track was tough. And you know, I would say the last three minutes of the race, I probably wasn't the strongest. But you know, the more I race that's going to go away because during the middle of the moto, I think I was like the second fastest guy on the track, and I was kind of just riding alone by myself. So, maybe I should have toned it back a little bit. And then I would have had, you know, six percent more towards the end.

One of my questions was you kind of rode a lonely race a little bit, which is hard to get into it. Right?

Yeah, I was just kind of sprinting a little too much when there was still ten minutes on the clock. Which I should do. I should be able to sprint for 15 minutes. But like I said, first race of the season like that's going to get better and better and better.

People think you have more supercross experience than you really do. This was like your fourth or fifth race, right?

This is my fourth supercross, but I did [SX] Futures and stuff, but those are much shorter races and the tracks smoother than that. So, I just want to learn, and I don't want to set any goals. [Knowing] Mitch, he's a winning guy, and he wants me to go win. So, that's my goal towards the end of the season. You know, I want to be a guy that's dangerous when I'm up there.

So, there's nothing like racing. So how was the bike set up? You're testing, your off season?

I thought my bike was really good today. We made a few changes for the whoops because I think that was the toughest part on the track all day. So many guys crashed in those things. But as far as the off-season, you know, I was originally supposed to race West Coast. And around Thanksgiving, I broke my scapula pretty bad. And so I had to take four to five weeks off.