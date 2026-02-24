Results Archive
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Supercross
Arlington
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Hunter Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX East Main Event Results
  1. Pierce Brown
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Daxton Bennick
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
GNCC
Talladega
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Indianapolis
Sat Mar 7
News
Upcoming
MXGP of
Argentina
Sun Mar 8
News
Full Schedule

Arlington SX Post-Race Interview Highlights: Shimoda, Bennick, Brown, Webb, Tomac, Lawrence, and Lindstrom

February 24, 2026, 9:30am
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

A night of firsts...in both classes!!

In the 250 Class, the East Division  kicked off with a bang. Pierce Brown came out swinging after a wild first turn pile up. Jo Shimoda showed he's a title contender after just four days on the bike following an off-season crash that left him with broken vertebrae.  Finally...for the third year in a row, Daxton Bennick put it on the box at the season opener.

The 450 Class was 20 minutes of back and forth between what seemed to be the same 5 riders that have been going at it all season.  The big story of the Evening was that of Hunter Lawrence getting his first 450 supercross win and maintaining the red plate leading into Daytona.  Eli Tomac and Cooper Webb were right on his tail—Tomac charging back up after a sub-par start and Cooper Webb keeping the points lead to a minimum. Finally, Honda HRC Progressive Team Manager Lars Lindstrom weighs in on not one...but two "red cross flag" incidents on the night.

Film/edit: Rob Filebark

Supercross

Arlington - 250SX East Main Event

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Pierce Brown Pierce Brown 16:41.161 50.095 Sandy, UT United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Jo Shimoda
Jo Shimoda 		16:43.576 2.415 49.571 Suzuka, Japan Japan Honda CRF250R Works Edition
3 Daxton Bennick Daxton Bennick 16:44.938 1.362 49.920 Morganton, NC United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results
Supercross

Arlington - 450SX Main Event

February 21, 2026
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:23.939 48.564 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
2 Eli Tomac Eli Tomac 21:26.756 2.817 48.627 Cortez, CO United States KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 21:31.790 5.035 48.665 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
Full Results
Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted