Caden Dudney Ahead of Pro 250SX Debut at Arlington SX: “Get a start, go from there and just learn”

Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing has added another rider to the pro ranks for this weekend’s Arlington Supercross. Yamaha has announced Caden Dudney will make his Monster Energy AMA Supercross debut on Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Dudney race two rounds of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship, 7-13 for 11th overall at Unadilla National and 17-13 for 14th overall at the Budds Creek National finale, earning #82 for 2026.

He finished second in the Anaheim 2 SX SMX Next main event, then won the Houston SX SMX Next main event. Now, Dudney will get the nod for the pro ranks for the 250SX East Division opener. We caught up to Dudney, and his mechanic Hayden Ferguson, on Friday during press day.

Dudney said:

“I'm kind of shooting for top ten. I know I can definitely be there. It's just, I’ve got to get a start. So, get a start, go from there and just learn. But, yeah, obviously you gotta send it. You gotta send it with these guys. They, especially for qualifying, that one lap, they're just all out. It's like, kind of crazy sometimes!”

Film/edit: Mitch Kendra