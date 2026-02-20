Weege Show: Arlington Preview with Stewart, Swoll, Shimoda, Davies, Thrasher and More

Jason Weigandt walks and talks from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas where Monster Energy AMA Supercross kicks off the 250 East Division Championship. Lots of stories to track! Jo Shimoda is back from injury, Cole Davies is a favorite, Nate Thrasher is ready Jalek Swoll is on the mend, and more. You'll hear from them as well as Devin Simonson, Coty Schock, and Cullin Park. plus a good look at Military Appreciation Race graphics and gear. Brought to you by the Honda CRF450R and Honda CRF250R. Hunter Lawrence carries the red plate into action on his Honda this weekend