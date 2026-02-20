Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

Listen: Jade Dungey and Jamie Ellis on Winners Take Y'all

February 20, 2026, 6:35am
Winner’s Take Y’all, brought to you by CycleSpecialty.com, welcomed Jade Dungey, fresh off a win while wrenching for Eli Tomac. Jade gave us a behind-the-scenes look at life in the pits and stories from his stacked resume working with Chase Sexton, AP, and more.

We kept the brainpower rolling with Jamie Ellis from Twisted Development, who joined us mid-road-trip chaos as he preps for Daytona SX, RCSX, and Spring A Ding — because nothing says race season like fixing a van on the side of the road.

Grab some merch at winnerstakeyall.com (hoodies, tees, hats, the whole deal) and shoutout to Buck Wild Digital Marketing for the killer site. Much love as always to SEVMX, plus our friends at Cooterco.com and Bromada.com.

Now hit play, here's the link....or hit our website up at www.winnerstakeyall.com for all of our shows.

Read Now
