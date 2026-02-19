Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
GNCC
Big Buck
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Full Results
Supercross
Seattle
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Full Entry List
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
News
Full Schedule

What Does the Arlington SX Supercross Layout Look Like? Yes, There Are Whoops - Watch Track Map Video

February 19, 2026, 10:35pm
Arlington, TX ArlingtonMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Video/images courtesy of Supercross Live

The Arlington Supercross, the seventh round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship, takes place this weekend on February 21. Take a lap around AT&T Stadium for round seven.

 

  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview01 (4)
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview01 (4) SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview02
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview02 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview04
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview04 SupercrossLIVE
  • Rd07_Arlington_Overview05 (1)
    Rd07_Arlington_Overview05 (1) SupercrossLIVE
  • Supercross

    Arlington

     KTM Junior SX
    Saturday, February 21
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 21 - 1:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      February 21 - 1:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • Pre-Race Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 6:30 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Main Program Night Show (Audio Only) 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      Sirius XM Satellite Radio
    • Main Program Night Show 
      Live
      February 21 - 7:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
Arlington Supercross TV & Streaming Schedule

Read Now
April 2026 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The April 2026 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted