An all-time moment in the sport, as Doug Henry is on the verge of taking over the AMA Motocross 250cc points lead in 1995 until a massive mistake and crash high atop Budds Creek. The crash nearly ended his career, but also built a legacy, and Doug would later return to win at the track and win the title in 1998. Witness this shocking moment during a race stacked with contenders: Jeremy McGrath, Mike LaRocco, Jeff Emig and more.

