Results Archive
Supercross
Glendale
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
GNCC
Big Buck
Overall Race Results
  1. Jonathan Girroir
  2. Jordan Ashburn
  3. Nicholas Defeo
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Nicholas Defeo
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Jason T Tino
Supercross
Seattle
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Cooper Webb
  3. Justin Cooper
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Max Anstie
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX East Entry List
  1. Seth Hammaker
  2. Coty Schock
  3. Nate Thrasher
Upcoming
GNCC
Wild Boar
Sat Feb 28
Upcoming
Supercross
Daytona
Sat Feb 28
The Henry Crash: 1995 Budds Creek Motocross 250 Moto 1

February 18, 2026, 10:40am
Mechanicsville, MD Budds Creek MotocrossAMA Pro Motocross Championship

An all-time moment in the sport, as Doug Henry is on the verge of taking over the AMA Motocross 250cc points lead in 1995 until a massive mistake and crash high atop Budds Creek. The crash nearly ended his career, but also built a legacy, and Doug would later return to win at the track and win the title in 1998. Witness this shocking moment during a race stacked with contenders: Jeremy McGrath, Mike LaRocco, Jeff Emig and more.

