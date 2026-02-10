Lux Turner on Leading Glendale SX Heat: “It’s funny, it felt very peaceful in the lead and I really liked it”
The Glendale Supercross was a big step for Lux Turner. The Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha rider got the holeshot and had the early race lead over his teammate Parker Ross in the first 250SX heat race of the night. Unfortunately, Ross crashed in the section before the finish line and green flag waved.
Turner rode great as he led the first six laps before getting passed by both Maximus Vohland and Levi Kitchen before finishing third in the eight-lap race. It was a good experience leading laps in Monster Energy AMA Supercross for the first time. Behind him came second-year pro Avery Long, who rode home an impressive fourth in the heat race.
In the main event, Turner was 17th at the holeshot line and was as far back as 19th on the first lap before he moved forward and finished 11th. It was a step in the right direction for the 20-year-old, now in just his third year of 250SX racing. The main thing to remember is that Turner broke his wrist while leading the Australian Boost Mobile AusX Supercross Championship, and wasn't even expected to line up for the early rounds of 2026. He's been working his way back to form, and quickly.
“It definitely felt good to get a holeshot and lead some laps in the Heat Race. It’s funny, it felt very peaceful in the lead and I really liked it. I feel like that’s where I belong, so I’m going to keep working to put myself in good positions. Going into the Main Event I really wanted to get another good start, but ended up getting shuffled back to almost dead last and battled back for 11th. I was happy with my charge through the whole race. I’m getting stronger and feel like we made massive improvements this weekend that can continue each week.”
“Glendale📈 p11 O/A
Super pumped to get that hole shot in the heat race and lead some laps definitely got tight in the end but that was fun, will keep getting stronger. Frustrating to get a bad start in the main I definitely know I can run up front and I want to. Happy with the charge the whole moto. That was a great step in progress this weekend and I want to thank everyone in my corner for believing in me we will continue to build!
Thank you to @barxyamaha for the support and all the hard work!”
Glendale - 250SX West Heat 1February 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Max Vohland
|7:26.521
|58.147
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|7:27.740
|1.220
|58.024
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Lux Turner
|7:33.428
|5.688
|58.565
|Gardnerville, NV
|Yamaha YZ250F
|4
|Avery Long
|7:44.083
|10.655
|1:00.491
|New London, MN
|KTM 250 SX-F
|5
|Max Anstie
|7:48.489
|4.407
|1:00.146
|Newbury, England, United Kingdom
|Yamaha YZ250F
Turner had a strong start in the five-round Boost Mobile Australian Supercross Championship before a big crash in qualifying at the fourth-round AUS-X Open ended his championship hopes. A fractured right wrist and sprained left wrist kept him sidelined for the remainder of the off-season, getting only a few days on the bike ahead of Anaheim 1. He had two solid years with the AEO Powersports KTM Racing team before the switch to BarX following the Monster Energy SMX World Championship Playoffs.
As for Ross, he was able to rebound from his crash in the heat race to finish eighth and still qualify directly into the main event. In the main event, Ross started inside the top ten and ran as high as seventh. He went down in the sand turn before the finish, which dropped him a few positions as he finished tenth, one position ahead of Turner. Long, on the AEO Powersports KTM, came through the checkered flag ninth in the main event ahead of the BarX teammates (Long's second ninth-place finish this year).
Ross said the following in the post-race BarX release:
“It was a really good night in Glendale. I was really happy with my speed and bike all day. A mistake cost me a good finish in the Heat Race, but I was really happy with being able to come back to eighth. Then I had another mistake in the Main Event and went down, but was still able to fight back to 10th. It was frustrating to make those mistakes, but I will learn from them and keep building.”
With AEO Powersports KTM, Lux Turner had a breakout 2025 in just his second pro season, riding to a top ten in Monster Energy AMA Supercross in Texas and battling inside the top ten during the AMA Pro Motocross Championship before finishing eighth overall at the SMX Final.