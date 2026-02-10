SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combines to be Held at RedBud and Ironman for 2026 Season
The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:
SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combines to be Held at RedBud and Ironman for 2026 Season
Summer Component of SMX Next Program to Showcase Sport’s Elite Prospects
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with the SMX LeagueTM, has confirmed the venues that will host SMX Next – Motocross events this summer. A pair of Scouting Moto Combine Presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare gatherings will be held in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, at the Independence Day tradition of the RedBud National (July 4) and the season-ending Ironman National Finals (August 29). Both SMX Next events will take place the Friday prior to each respective race, with the RedBud Combine on July 3 and the Ironman Combine on August 28.
SMX Next combines the two Scouting Moto Combines with the five races that comprise SMX Next – Supercross and will culminate with the SMX Next World All-Stars during the Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM Playoffs. This season-long collaborative effort is focused on cultivating the development of the top A & B class prospects in amateur motocross. The 2026 SMX Next campaign officially began this past weekend at the Anaheim 2 stop of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and will continue this Saturday in Houston.
“SMX Next remains one of the most practical and effective amateur development programs in motorsports and continues to provide an unparalleled opportunity for the sport’s most talented prospects to compete in a world class environment,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “Both RedBud and Ironman have proven to be exceptional venues for SMX Next – Motocross and we look forward to welcoming a new crop of talent to the Nationals for this summer’s Combines. These promising young athletes will receive hands-on mentoring from some of the most decorated and respected figures in the industry and will have the chance to fight for victory at two of American motocross’ premier events.”
Each Scouting Moto Combine will bring together 25 up-and-coming prospects from the highly competitive ranks of amateur motocross. Many of the racers have amassed a decorated racing résumé filled with success at the various American Motocross Majors, including multiple AMA Amateur National Championships. At each Scouting Moto Combine athletes will be mentored by a group of rider coaches, hand-selected to provide insights and guidance around on-track and off-track skills. This esteemed collective of coaches had included the likes of AMA Hall of Famers Broc Glover, Chad Reed, and Kevin Windham, in addition to other championship caliber stalwarts from years past. In addition to coaching, Combine participants will be provided with classroom-style education sessions on other aspects of competition such as health, fitness, and nutrition, and even media engagement.
Each group of prospects invited to compete in SMX Next are determined through a collaborative effort with the SMX World Championship’s competing manufacturers in GASGAS, Honda, Husqvarna, Kawasaki, KTM, Suzuki, Triumph, and Yamaha. While the Scouting Moto Combine will be a focal point on Friday at each of the designated Nationals, its inclusion will extend into the fanfare of Saturday’s professional races with a commemorative parade lap for all 25 prospects in front of the thousands of fans in attendance.
2026 SMX Next – Motocross // Scouting Moto Combine Events
- Motocross
RedBudScouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, July 4
- Motocross
IronmanScouting Moto Combine Event
Saturday, August 29
The ever-growing list of graduates from SMX Next continue to make a significant impact at the professional level, led by its most successful alum in two-time SMX World Champion and back-to-back Pro Motocross 250 Class Champion Haiden Deegan. This talented group also includes Honda HRC Progressive’s Chance Hymas, the Phoenix Racing Honda duo of Evan Ferry and Gavin Towers, the Rockstar Energy Husqvarna Factory Racing trio of Daxton Bennick, Casey Cochran, and Ryder DiFrancesco, Monster Energy Pro Circuit Kawasaki’s Drew Adams, Red Bull KTM Factory Racing’s Julien Beaumer, Deegan’s Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing teammate Cole Davies, and the Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha duo of Parker Ross and Lux Turner.
For information about the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, please visit ProMotocross.com and be sure to follow all of the Pro Motocross social media channels for exclusive content and additional information on the latest news:
- Facebook: @americanmotocross
- Instagram: @promotocross
- X: @ProMotocross
- YouTube: AmericanMotocross