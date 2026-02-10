The following press release is from MX Sports Pro Racing:

SMX Next – Motocross Scouting Moto Combines to be Held at RedBud and Ironman for 2026 Season

Summer Component of SMX Next Program to Showcase Sport’s Elite Prospects

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – MX Sports Pro Racing, in conjunction with the SMX LeagueTM, has confirmed the venues that will host SMX Next – Motocross events this summer. A pair of Scouting Moto Combine Presented by U.S. Air Force Special Warfare gatherings will be held in conjunction with the Pro Motocross Championship, sanctioned by AMA Pro Racing, at the Independence Day tradition of the RedBud National (July 4) and the season-ending Ironman National Finals (August 29). Both SMX Next events will take place the Friday prior to each respective race, with the RedBud Combine on July 3 and the Ironman Combine on August 28.

SMX Next combines the two Scouting Moto Combines with the five races that comprise SMX Next – Supercross and will culminate with the SMX Next World All-Stars during the Monster Energy SMX World ChampionshipTM Playoffs. This season-long collaborative effort is focused on cultivating the development of the top A & B class prospects in amateur motocross. The 2026 SMX Next campaign officially began this past weekend at the Anaheim 2 stop of the Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship and will continue this Saturday in Houston.

“SMX Next remains one of the most practical and effective amateur development programs in motorsports and continues to provide an unparalleled opportunity for the sport’s most talented prospects to compete in a world class environment,” said Jim Perry, Program Director for the Scouting Moto Combine. “Both RedBud and Ironman have proven to be exceptional venues for SMX Next – Motocross and we look forward to welcoming a new crop of talent to the Nationals for this summer’s Combines. These promising young athletes will receive hands-on mentoring from some of the most decorated and respected figures in the industry and will have the chance to fight for victory at two of American motocross’ premier events.”