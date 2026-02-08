Watch: Glendale SX Video Highlights
February 8, 2026, 5:00am
Round five of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Glendale SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.
250SX
Supercross
Glendale - 250SX WestFebruary 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|16:23.272
|58.111
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|2
|Levi Kitchen
|16:27.428
|4.156
|58.255
|Washougal, WA
|Kawasaki KX250
|3
|Cameron McAdoo
|16:29.255
|1.827
|58.538
|Sioux City, IA
|Kawasaki KX250
|4
|Michael Mosiman
|16:31.104
|1.850
|58.171
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|5
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|16:38.527
|7.423
|58.595
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
450SX
Supercross
Glendale - 450SXFebruary 7, 2026
|Rider
|Time
|Interval
|Best Lap
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Ken Roczen
|21:48.239
|56.700
|Mattstedt, Germany
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|2
|Hunter Lawrence
|21:51.562
|3.324
|57.324
|Landsborough, Australia
|Honda CRF450R Works Edition
|3
|Cooper Webb
|22:04.987
|13.426
|57.506
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
|Justin Cooper
|22:07.738
|2.751
|57.837
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|Yamaha YZ450F
|5
|Jorge Prado
|22:14.191
|6.454
|57.675
|Lugo, Spain
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition