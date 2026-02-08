Results Archive
Supercross
Houston
News
450SX Results
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Supercross
Glendale
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Ken Roczen
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Cooper Webb
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Levi Kitchen
  3. Cameron McAdoo
Full Results
Upcoming
GNCC
Big Buck
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Seattle
Sat Feb 14
News
Upcoming
Supercross
Arlington
Sat Feb 21
News
Full Schedule

Watch: Glendale SX Video Highlights

February 8, 2026, 5:00am
Watch: Glendale SX Video Highlights
Glendale, AZ GlendaleMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Round five of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross took place on Saturday night. Check out the video highlights from the Glendale SX as Haiden Deegan (Yamaha) won the 250SX main event and Ken Roczen (Suzuki) won the 450SX main event. There are 250SX highlights, 450SX highlights, and then the extended highlights right the night show directly from the TV broadcast. Plus, check out the SMX Insider Post-Race Show.

250SX

Supercross

Glendale - 250SX West

February 7, 2026
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Haiden Deegan Haiden Deegan 16:23.272 58.111 Temecula, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
2 Levi Kitchen Levi Kitchen 16:27.428 4.156 58.255 Washougal, WA United States Kawasaki KX250
3 Cameron McAdoo Cameron McAdoo 16:29.255 1.827 58.538 Sioux City, IA United States Kawasaki KX250
4 Michael Mosiman Michael Mosiman 16:31.104 1.850 58.171 Sebastopol, CA United States Yamaha YZ250F
5 Ryder DiFrancesco Ryder DiFrancesco 16:38.527 7.423 58.595 Bakersfield, CA United States Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
Full Results

450SX

Supercross

Glendale - 450SX

February 7, 2026
State Farm Stadium
Glendale, AZ United States
Rider Time Interval Best Lap Hometown Bike
1 Ken Roczen Ken Roczen 21:48.239 56.700 Mattstedt, Germany Germany Suzuki RM-Z450
2 Hunter Lawrence Hunter Lawrence 21:51.562 3.324 57.324 Landsborough, Australia Australia Honda CRF450R Works Edition
3 Cooper Webb Cooper Webb 22:04.987 13.426 57.506 Newport, NC United States Yamaha YZ450F
4 Justin Cooper Justin Cooper 22:07.738 2.751 57.837 Cold Spring Harbor, NY United States Yamaha YZ450F
5 Jorge Prado Jorge Prado 22:14.191 6.454 57.675 Lugo, Spain Spain KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
Full Results

2026 SMX Insider Post Race Show: Round #5 Glendale, Az | State Farm Stadium

