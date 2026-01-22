Results Archive
Supercross
Anaheim 1
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
Full Results
Supercross
San Diego
News
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Hunter Lawrence
  3. Ken Roczen
Full Results
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Cameron McAdoo
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Results
Upcoming
Supercross
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
News
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Full Entry List
Upcoming
Supercross
Houston
Sat Jan 31
News
Full Schedule
Anaheim 2 Injury Report: Forkner, Marchbanks In; Oldenburg Out

January 22, 2026, 10:00am
Anaheim, CA Anaheim 2 (A2)Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

The third round of the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship takes place this weekend in Anaheim. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450SX

Justin Barcia – Banged Up, Back, Concussion | Out

Barcia is out of action after a bad crash at A1 left him hurting and concussed. On social media Barcia said, “Just wanted to give everyone an update on my return to riding, as I'm seeing speculation from the moto media. Suffering from two broken bones in my back and a concussion takes time. I can't put a date on it yet. I'm doing everything right with Dr. G to return ASAP."

Benny Bloss – Wrist | Out

Bloss crashed during press day the day before A1 and broke his wrist. He’ll be off the bike for five to six weeks, from time of injury.

Austin Forkner – Banged Up | In

Forkner crashed during qualifying in San Diego and got drilled by his bike. He was taken to a local hospital for evaluation and everything checked out okay, although Forkner was extremely stiff. He missed San Diego but will return for A2.

Forkner will return to action at A2.
Align Media

Logan Karnow – Collarbone, Shoulder, Ribs | Out

Karnow crashed in the LCQ in San Diego and took a beating. He broke his collarbone, some ribs, and tore his coracoclavicular ligament. He’s out for the immediate future.

Jett Lawrence – Ankle, Foot | Out

Lawrence fractured his right ankle/foot shortly before the season and is out for at least three months.

Garrett Marchbanks – Banged Up | In

Marchbanks missed San Diego after failing to pass concussion protocol following a practice crash earlier that week. He’s since received clearance and will line up for A2.

Mitchell Oldenburg – Arm, Concussion | Out

Oldenburg had a scary moment during qualifying last week when he crashed and was knocked unconscious. Fortunately he didn’t sustain any spinal injuries, but he did break his left arm in three places. He’s had surgery and will likely be off the bike for the immediate future.

Jordon Smith – Shoulder | Out

Smith injured his shoulder at the final round of the 2025 Monster Energy SMX World Championship. He’s back riding and is expected to return somewhere around round seven.

Malcolm Stewart – Shoulder | In

Stewart sustained a dislocated shoulder and some fractures to his scapula in the crash he had with Barcia at Anaheim 1. Somehow he was able to race one week later in San Diego. He’s in for A2.

250SX

Julien Beaumer – Back | Out

Beaumer is out for all of supercross this year due to a burst fracture to his L3 vertebra, sustained last year in the SMX Playoffs.

Jack Chambers – Wrist | Out

Chambers is expected to miss eight or nine weeks due to a broken wrist sustained while practicing.

Jo Shimoda – Back | Out

Shimoda is currently out due to two fractured and displaced vertebrae in his upper back and lower neck. He’s had surgery and will return to racing, but he’s out for the time being.

Hunter Yoder – Knee | In

Yoder sustained a partially torn ACL in a tip over on Tuesday prior to Anaheim 1. He has continued to race anyway, and plans on continuing to do so.

Despite a partially torn ACL, Yoder has been impressive in 2026.
Align Media
