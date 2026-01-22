In his first two starts with the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, Dylan Ferrandis has showed the bike has potential. The French rider was so hyped up the chassis and frame of the all-new Ducati Desmo450 MX so much back in December he said, “They designed a frame that is, to me, the best frame in two wheels motorsports.” And that was before he even raced it yet!
So, here we are two rounds into the Monster Energy AMA Supercross season, and his thoughts remain the same: the chassis is great. He finished ninth in both main events to start the season, but thinks there is room to grow even more comfortable. His eyes are on the top five and a podium.
Ferrandis was on Jamie "Darkside" Guida's Moto-X Pod show this week to talk about the first two rounds, his thoughts on the bike having raced it twice now, Troy Lee, and more.
Ferrandis said he did not know Troy Lee personally back then, but the Troy Lee Designs brand was one of his first sponsors back as a 12-year-old kid in France! Pretty cool reunion nearly 20 years later. Anyway, check out Ferrandis’ thoughts after two rounds.
Darkside: From the Troy Lee Designs Red Bull Ducati Factory Racing Team, Dylan Ferrandis. What's going on, Dylan.
Dylan Ferrandis: Hey, guys. Good evening.
Listen, the first question I want to ask you is, and you've been asked this a little bit already, but you had such high praises for the Ducati chassis leading up to before A1. After two rounds, do you feel like it's better than you did the same, or have you kind of maybe stepped back a little bit?
Still very happy about it. And honestly, I think it's just the beginning because we found something between A1 and San Diego that improved even more the chassis. And, yeah, I mean, that's San Diego was going pretty good. I crashed a couple laps before the end in the whoops. So that messed up a little bit my result. But I mean, it was one step, I think better than Anaheim. And, yeah, I mean...the chassis, honestly, it's insane. [Laughs] Like, I really like what I said this winter at the media day, it's still there, and it's still the same. Like, this chassis is awesome. And I think it's just the beginning. Like, with more time on the bike, with more racing situation[s], different situation where we can learn the bike, I think we can improve that even more. And, yeah, I'm super happy about it.
And I think at the end of the day, you being happy and comfortable, that's the first step that every rider needs. Right. You got to be you got to be happy. You got to be comfortable. And then from there it's just really about you doing your job.
Yeah, for sure. I mean especially in supercross, like the track that we ride, you go first practice, it's already like pretty hammered. Second practice is maybe right now with the new way they prepped the track. It's maybe the easiest we can have. I mean, A1 was super gnarly, but San Diego was like was maybe the easiest we had all day. And then, yeah, I mean San Diego, I was in heat two 450, track was insane. And then, main event for 450, it's just gnarly. So, when you can get comfortable in this situation with the track like that, I think it makes like the job way more easier. Because what's difficult today in 450 is we have so much power, so much good bike that the track is just destroying. And it's hard to control the bike in this condition because we cannot replicate at the practice track, or we can, but it's very, very difficult. And it's also like we have the Tuff Blox at the race. We don't have at practice. We never know, like how the track is going to be doing the night show and stuff. So, yeah, being comfortable and happy about your bike in this condition makes life easier, for sure.
Well, I'm glad to hear that. Can you talk about it in more detail, what you found at San Diego that helped? Because just what you said, I assume when you're practicing at the test track. Yeah. You can't really replicate race conditions. So, I'm sure you're learning a lot these last two weeks. What did you find?
I mean, I can't really tell exactly the parts we changed, but it's just the chassis change. But overall, we arrive at A1 probably too stiff suspension wise. And I think I learned that at the at the race A1. Throughout the day, we made the bike softer and at the main event I just got, I was really good until I got arm pump. My fork was a little too stiff, I believe, and I got arm pump and then I had to give up a little bit at the end. So basically, what we did is just learn that we were a little too stiff in suspension for the first two races. So, we just during the week trying to improve that. And, yeah, chassis parts that we changed, I think it's something...we run out of time during the winter to try that. I think the team wanted to try it earlier, but we had so much stuff to do on this bike, so much to learn, so much to also build. Because like I said, like we parts was difficult to build the parts for this new bike was quite difficult. So, we got the race bike ready like only one or two weeks before A1. So, we just ran out of time.
All the years that I've been talking to you and interviewing you, you always say, "Look, I race to win," right? That is the end goal. But also, every year of your career, you've come into a season on a bike that's been or at least the manufacturer has made dirt bikes there forever. Yamaha, Honda. Coming into with Ducati with a brand-new machine, did you change your not your expectations but kind of your mentality of well we don't know if we can win yet, right? The goal right now is developing this bike. Did it change your outlook on racing at all because it's a new machine.
I will say yes and no. It changed because. Yes, because we didn't know what to expect with the bike. So yes, I cannot show up and say I'm gonna win A1, you know? But at the same time, when the way I felt at the practice track all winter, I'm like, "Wow, I feel too good to don't raise my expectations." So, I think saying that my goal is to win is not very accurate today because obviously my age where I am in my career, the level of the 450 guy, it's insane, you know. But I believe that, yeah, podium like, yeah, that's the goal. Like that's the ultimate goal is to make a podium for me, for this brand, for the team, like for everybody that works they ass so hard in this team. So, yeah, I mean when I leave the practice track like yesterday, I'm like, "Yeah, for sure I can do it." Like I have more chance on this bike to do it than I had in the previous year[s].
But having two top tens to start off the year with a new brand-new motorcycle is insane. Yeah. Thank you. I mean, yeah, it's great. Like I said, it's great, but the race I did the two first races, like, honestly, I could have done so much better. Like the first one obviously with what happened to my teammate. Like he was for me like just the full winter we had like I did so much testing. I had a lot on my shoulder, you know, I had to make this race good because when my teammate was out, I was like, "F&^#." Like, I need to don't mess this night [up]. Because he could have been also bad for the team if I don't do good. So, it was very important for me to finish healthy and, and in one piece. And then, yeah, San Diego I was running P7, I think, and then, yeah, crash. So, yeah, both race could have been better. So, I'm like, yeah, they just showed the potential of the bike.
How did the team and Ducati itself react to the, you know, their first time being in the top ten?
I mean, I don't know if I can say it, but I saw a video of Paolo from A1, it was after the heat race, I think it was...yeah, he was crying from joy, you know. So, that just shows how happy he was. And I mean, everybody was stoked, but at the same time, the crash of my teammate was obviously a bummer for everyone. It was for sure hard to enjoy the night with this happen, but, yeah, I mean, nobody ever told me, like, their expectation. Like, obviously I show up to the interview, I say, "All right, I feel good. I want to podium. I want to top five. That's my goal." But nobody in the team ever told me, like, all right, you got to do a top ten this night. Like it's very important for us. No, I think nobody ever really expectations. They want to do good for sure. They work too hard to don't deserve a top ten at least. But, yeah, at the same time, like, I think everybody is very patient and they know how crazy the 450 field is today.
Is there anything they do differently, like as a team to compared to like teams you've been on before?
I wish. Like for sure, I pushed to get some electronic from the MotoGP side, [Laughs] but it's not possible with obviously the regulation we had here in the U.S. But it's mainly also because the team is here. The Troy Lee Design Ducati Red Bull Team is full U.S. people. Like they [are] only people from here that have been in the supercross industry forever. And I think it's also the right way because obviously here in the U.S, supercross is so much more important than motocross. Motocross is important, but supercross is probably priority. And if you want to do good in supercross, you got to surround yourself with the best guy[s] in supercross industry. And that's why, like the Troy and Ducati side partner with Factory Connection and they just rebuild this GEICO [Honda] team from back in the day that was like winning race[s] and championship[s] with Ziggy [Rick Zielfelder] obviously leading everyone. And like they just rebuilt this this team that was working great together with Ducati. Like bringing, obviously, this new bike and all the engineering from the guy[s] in Italia. But yeah, the guy from here, the team from here, the people from here really build the bike for supercross because I think it's right now it's priority for everyone to make good in supercross.
Has the team had any difficulties with...there aren't a lot of parts for these bikes available yet, I think. So, you're probably having to do a lot of in-house and making things, going down to a machine shop and getting things made. Have you seen any struggles with that? I mean, I know the team's figuring it out, but still.
Yes. Honestly, yeah, we had some struggle with that. Obviously, I'm not really aware of everything, but it's like in the past when we wanted to get something made for us, it was way quicker than today, I believe. I think with the world situation, probably the price and everything. So, it was pretty not difficult, but it took more time than we wanted. And that's why I think we arrived, we only got the race bike ready two weeks before A1. And that's why also what we're trying now on the bike. We couldn't do it before because we didn't have the parts, probably. So, yeah, I think we felt a little bit that with the team that it was more difficult than before to get the part.
The best position versus staying consistent. What do you find more important this season?
I don't know, I don't really think about that. I think for the first race, I did think during the main event, like obviously I had some mistake[s]. Like I jumped off the track one lap in the middle of the main event. So, I started to okay, think about that. Like, "Don't crash tonight. It's not the right night to f@*% it up. So, just finish the best you can." [Laughs] So, yes, at the first race I was thinking about that. But I think like we proved to everyone, especially in the heat race, we did three and four with my teammate. So, we proved that the bike is good. So, after A1, I think I had like a release a little bit [sigh of relief]. Like it was easier for me and now like, yeah, getting the best result, it's my motivation. Like, of course I want to be consistent. I want to finish the season in one piece, but it's not really something I think about when I practice or race. It's like, yeah, I want to make the best result I can.
Riding for Troy Lee. Did you know Troy very well previously?
So, I didn't know him personally, but he was one of my first sponsors when I was, like, very, very young, like maybe 12 or something. And, yeah, I mean, it was pretty cool to ride Troy Lee Design at this time of my life in France. And, yeah, to join him again now it's I think it's a good story.
Yeah. I think by the end of this year, you'll probably have some good stories because I don't know Troy very well, but I've heard lots of stories. He sounds like a wild man. Lots of fun to be around. So, yeah, maybe at the end of the year, we'll have to ask you if you have any good Troy Lee stories.
Yeah, I agree. You describe him pretty well. [Laughs] Honestly, I think we are the most badass team in in the paddock right now. Like the feeling, the gear style, the bike, everything, like it's badass. Like, honestly, I couldn’t ask for something cooler, you know?
Dylan Ferrandis' First Two 2026 SX Results
Dylan FerrandisAvignon, France
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|9
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|January 17, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX
|9
SupercrossAnaheim 1
|450SX
|January 10, 2026
|Ducati Desmo 450MX