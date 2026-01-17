How Many Supercross Wins Does Chad Reed Have in San Diego?

The House that Reed Built: Recalling Chad Reed's San Diego Results
Angel Stadium is known as the “House that Jeremy McGrath built,” but this weekend we are in San Diego, California—the House that Chad Reed built. With Chad Reed joining the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast this afternoon, we figured we would take a trip down memory lane with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer.
In 19 premier class main event starts in the San Diego area, Reed earned ten total podiums, including six main event wins.
“It was just always a vibe. I enjoyed the city, I enjoyed the dirt, and the stadium layout,” Reed said to hosts Adam Ciancairulo and Justin Brayton about the now-demolished Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.
Check out all of Chad Reed’s results from San Diego. What San Diego/Reed memory sticks out to you?
Chad Reed's Premier Class AMA Supercross Results in San Diego
Chad ReedKurri Kurri, Australia
|Position
|Race
|Class
|Date
|Bike
|21
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|February 8, 2020
|Honda CRF450R
|5
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|February 2, 2019
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|13
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|February 10, 2018
|Husqvarna FC 450
|9
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|January 14, 2017
|Yamaha YZ450F
|8
SupercrossSan Diego 2
|450SX
|February 13, 2016
|Yamaha YZ450F
|2
SupercrossSan Diego 1
|450SX
|January 16, 2016
|Yamaha YZ450F
|4
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|February 7, 2015
|Kawasaki KX450F
|12
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|February 8, 2014
|Kawasaki KX450F
|5
SupercrossSan Diego
|450SX
|February 9, 2013
|Honda CRF450R
|2
SupercrossSan Diego
|SX
|February 11, 2012
|Honda CRF450R
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|SX
|February 19, 2011
|Honda CRF450R
|2
SupercrossSan Diego
|SX
|February 14, 2009
|Suzuki RM-Z450
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|SX
|February 9, 2008
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|SX
|February 17, 2007
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
SupercrossSan Diego
|SX
|February 11, 2006
|Yamaha YZ450F
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX
|February 19, 2005
|Yamaha YZ250
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX
|January 24, 2004
|Yamaha YZ250
|1
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX
|February 8, 2003
|Yamaha
|5
SupercrossSan Diego
|250SX
|January 12, 2002
|Yamaha