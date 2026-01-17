Results Archive
The House that Reed Built: Recalling Chad Reed's San Diego Results

January 17, 2026, 2:45pm
The House that Reed Built: Recalling Chad Reed's San Diego Results
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

How Many Supercross Wins Does Chad Reed Have in San Diego?

Angel Stadium is known as the “House that Jeremy McGrath built,” but this weekend we are in San Diego, California—the House that Chad Reed built. With Chad Reed joining the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast this afternoon, we figured we would take a trip down memory lane with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer.

In 19 premier class main event starts in the San Diego area, Reed earned ten total podiums, including six main event wins.

“It was just always a vibe. I enjoyed the city, I enjoyed the dirt, and the stadium layout,” Reed said to hosts Adam Ciancairulo and Justin Brayton about the now-demolished Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

Check out all of Chad Reed’s results from San Diego. What San Diego/Reed memory sticks out to you?

Chad Reed at the 2008 San Diego Supercross.
Chad Reed at the 2008 San Diego Supercross.

Chad Reed's Premier Class AMA Supercross Results in San Diego

Chad Reed

Chad Reed

Kurri Kurri, Australia Australia
PositionRaceClassDateBike
21
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXFebruary 8, 2020 Honda CRF450R
5
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXFebruary 2, 2019 Suzuki RM-Z450
13
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXFebruary 10, 2018 Husqvarna FC 450
9
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXJanuary 14, 2017 Yamaha YZ450F
8
Supercross 
San Diego 2 		450SXFebruary 13, 2016 Yamaha YZ450F
2
Supercross 
San Diego 1 		450SXJanuary 16, 2016 Yamaha YZ450F
4
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXFebruary 7, 2015 Kawasaki KX450F
12
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXFebruary 8, 2014 Kawasaki KX450F
5
Supercross 
San Diego 		450SXFebruary 9, 2013 Honda CRF450R
2
Supercross 
San Diego 		SXFebruary 11, 2012 Honda CRF450R
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		SXFebruary 19, 2011 Honda CRF450R
2
Supercross 
San Diego 		SXFebruary 14, 2009 Suzuki RM-Z450
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		SXFebruary 9, 2008 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		SXFebruary 17, 2007 Yamaha YZ450F
3
Supercross 
San Diego 		SXFebruary 11, 2006 Yamaha YZ450F
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SXFebruary 19, 2005 Yamaha YZ250
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SXJanuary 24, 2004 Yamaha YZ250
1
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SXFebruary 8, 2003 Yamaha
5
Supercross 
San Diego 		250SXJanuary 12, 2002 Yamaha
Full Results
