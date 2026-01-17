How Many Supercross Wins Does Chad Reed Have in San Diego?

Angel Stadium is known as the “House that Jeremy McGrath built,” but this weekend we are in San Diego, California—the House that Chad Reed built. With Chad Reed joining the Race Day Live qualifying broadcast this afternoon, we figured we would take a trip down memory lane with the AMA Motorcycle Hall of Famer.

In 19 premier class main event starts in the San Diego area, Reed earned ten total podiums, including six main event wins.

“It was just always a vibe. I enjoyed the city, I enjoyed the dirt, and the stadium layout,” Reed said to hosts Adam Ciancairulo and Justin Brayton about the now-demolished Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego, California.

Check out all of Chad Reed’s results from San Diego. What San Diego/Reed memory sticks out to you?