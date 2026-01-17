Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.

Here's the Stage 13 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.

Heartbreak in Dakar as Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s Brabec loses the win to KTM’s Benevides by 2 seconds

They raced for nearly 50 hours over two weeks in/around the Saudi Arabia desert and, due to a brief navigational error, Brabec’s third Dakar title slips away

YANBU, Saudi Arabia – What was supposed to be a parade lap stage leading into the celebration of his third Dakar title turned into a throat lump for American Ricky Brabec and the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally team.

Brabec was the first bike out on today’s final Stage 13 at Dakar. Having won Stage 12 and taken a seemingly insurmountable 3:20 lead over then second place Luciano Benevides (KTM) into the short, 141 km Stage 13, Brabec came to a fork in the road at the 98.6 km point. The Californian made a decision, based on the information on his Honda CRF450 Rally’s navigation screen, and took off down a road towards the next waypoint. A decision several of the racers behind him would make as well – before the remaining racers saw those riders circling back to take a different road.

But for Brabec, the lone racer out front, the time he lost would be stunning. And in the end he’d gift the closest finish in the history of Dakar over to Benevides, 49:00:41 to 49:00:43. 2 seconds deciding some 50 hours of racing through two weeks at Dakar.

“I gave it my best the whole thirteen stages and just came up short by two seconds,” said Brabec. “And that’s a hard one to realize. But I’m happy with my overall riding over these last thirteen days. So many kilometers and mixed terrain. My Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally bike worked great and, as always, I would like to thank the whole team for the amazing support – especially my mechanic, Carlos Santos.

“My goal now is to return for Portugal and go for the World Rally-Raid Championship’s overall title.”