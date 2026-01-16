Results Archive
Anaheim 1
450SX Main Event Results
  1. Eli Tomac
  2. Ken Roczen
  3. Jorge Prado
250SX West Main Event Results
  1. Max Anstie
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Ryder DiFrancesco
San Diego
Sat Jan 17
450SX Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
250SX West Entry List
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Max Vohland
  3. Michael Mosiman
Anaheim 2
Sat Jan 24
Garrett Marchbanks Out For San Diego

January 16, 2026, 6:35pm
San Diego, CA San DiegoMonster Energy AMA Supercross Championship

Monster Energy Kawasaki posted on Instagram this afternoon [Friday] stating Garrett Marchbanks will miss the action this Saturday due to an injury he sustained while preparing for the second round of Monster Energy Supercross. Details are currently scarce, but we've heard Marchbanks had a crash while practicing this week and was not able to pass concussion protocol.

Marchbanks' absence in San Diego comes on the heels of forgettable night for him in Anaheim, where he crashed in the whoops in the LCQ and failed to qualify for his first 450SX main event with Monster Energy Kawasaki. We'll be sure to keep you informed when more information becomes available regarding Marchbanks' situation.

