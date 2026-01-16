Garrett Marchbanks Out For San Diego
January 16, 2026, 6:35pm
Monster Energy Kawasaki posted on Instagram this afternoon [Friday] stating Garrett Marchbanks will miss the action this Saturday due to an injury he sustained while preparing for the second round of Monster Energy Supercross. Details are currently scarce, but we've heard Marchbanks had a crash while practicing this week and was not able to pass concussion protocol.
Marchbanks' absence in San Diego comes on the heels of forgettable night for him in Anaheim, where he crashed in the whoops in the LCQ and failed to qualify for his first 450SX main event with Monster Energy Kawasaki. We'll be sure to keep you informed when more information becomes available regarding Marchbanks' situation.