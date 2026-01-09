Bummer news to report here as Enzo Temmerman has suffered another bad leg injury. Temmerman had a great 2025 year, winning several rounds of the SMX Next - Supercross qualifying events before finishing second at the Pittsburgh SMX Next Championship finale, and then having an epic run at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (winning five out of six motos and the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award). He credited his success to finally having a healthy off-season after several injuries held him off the bike and away from the races.

Unfortunately, Temmerman suffered a broken femur—the same leg he broke previously. He posted a video clip of the end of his crash to Instagram with the caption:

"Very frustrated with what happened earlier this week. Had a surgery after SMX in hopes to fix a lingering leg injury. Took about 3 months off and just got back to riding supercross a few weeks ago. Had a crash and broke the same femur."

