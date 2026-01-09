Enzo Temmerman Suffers Broken Leg, Out for SMX Next - Supercross Season
Bummer news to report here as Enzo Temmerman has suffered another bad leg injury. Temmerman had a great 2025 year, winning several rounds of the SMX Next - Supercross qualifying events before finishing second at the Pittsburgh SMX Next Championship finale, and then having an epic run at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch (winning five out of six motos and the coveted Nicky Hayden AMA Motocross Horizon Award). He credited his success to finally having a healthy off-season after several injuries held him off the bike and away from the races.
Unfortunately, Temmerman suffered a broken femur—the same leg he broke previously. He posted a video clip of the end of his crash to Instagram with the caption:
"Very frustrated with what happened earlier this week. Had a surgery after SMX in hopes to fix a lingering leg injury. Took about 3 months off and just got back to riding supercross a few weeks ago. Had a crash and broke the same femur."
Kawasaki posted the following:
Monster Energy Kawasaki Team Green rider @enzotemmerman21 will miss the upcoming SMX Next - Supercross AMA National Championship, beginning at Anaheim 2, due to an injury sustained while preparing for the season
Stay tuned for updates on Enzo and his return to racing
Kawasaki Team Green recently signed Kade Johnson after a tryout at the THOR Mini O's landed him a spot on the squad for 2026. Team Green has Vincent Wey, Aden Keefer, and new-to-the-250F Colt Martin also on big bikes.
Kris Keefer wrote the following in Racerhead #2 today:
"Something I didn't want to announce, but since the PR is out from Kawasaki, a big get well soon goes out to Enzo Temmerman, who broke his femur this week at the Kawasaki SX test track. Temmerman over-jumped a rhythm slightly, and it put him into the face of the next jump, which hooked him right into an endo. The test track was a tricky tacky/muddy one that day, and it ended up biting Enzo. He was just getting back into the swing of the SX grind after some time off from removing some hardware from his femur, only to break it on Tuesday. Enzo has a bright future ahead of him, and his technique and style are among the better ones in our sport. I always tell him, for a tall kid, you got great style. He is one tough kid, as he was laying there after the crash cracking jokes and asking us if "he was barking" before he crashed. Yes, Enzo, you were IN FACT "barking." Get well soon, kid!