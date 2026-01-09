Dakar Through Stage 6: Brabec Wins, Pulls to within 45 Seconds of Overall Lead
Check out RacerXOnline social media for the next two weeks for daily reports from the Dakar Rally, as we get inside access to the Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally Team. This is a team running three Americans in the event, Ricky Brabec (two-time winner), Skyler Howes (former podium finisher) and rookie Preston Campbell.
Here's the Stage 6 recap, penned by Pat Schutte.
American Ricky Brabec (Monster/Honda) wins Dakar’s Stage 6, pulls to within 45 seconds Dan Sanders’ (KTM) overall lead
12th o/a Dakar stage win for Brabec puts him thisclose to lead following KTM racer’s 6:00 speeding penalty; USA’s Campbell 4th on Stage 6, still leads Rally2
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia – American Ricky Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally) rolled into the capital of Saudi Arabia today, Riyadh, in 1st place on the 2026 Dakar Rally’s midway Stage 6, leading 2nd place teammate Tosha Schareina (Spain) across the finish line by 1:14, and KTM’s 3rd place Daniel Sanders by 1:17. The stage win for Brabec, the 12th of his Dakar career, put him to within 45 seconds (24:41:00 to 24:21:45) of Sanders for the overall lead – and came as a result of Sanders’ 6:00 penalty accrued for a speeding infraction,
Said Brabec: “After a long marathon, two day, today was 920 k’s, twelve and a half hours in the saddle. My ass is a little bit raw; my eyes are a little bit heavy – but happy to make it to Rest Day. Now, the mechanics are going to work on the bikes. We’re going to do some laundry, eat some good food… get some rest. And then compare our notes for the second half of the Dakar Rally, and also the second half of the loop around Saudi Arabia.
“But now I’m ordering room service and I’m going to lay in bed and eat my cheeseburger, ice cream and French fries.”
Just off the RallyGP Stage 6 podium in 4th place on Friday was Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s Skyler Howes, who brought his CRF450 Rally in just over four minutes back of Brabec. At the Dakar’s rest point Howes is sitting in 6th position overall, just over a couple minutes outside the top five.
And, the American’s battling a bout of bronchitis.
“As you can probably hear, my voice isn’t getting any better,” Howes joked to the TV cameras. “And that’s been kind of sucky (garbled laughter). But this stage went good. I had a couple little issues. Fell over once, made a little navigation issue, but I pushed hard and was able to have a descent stage finish. Made it to Rest Day, so that’s good. We’re 30 minutes back in the overall now and looking forward to next week.”
Rally2 class racing still has Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s rookie Dakar racer, American Preston Campbell, up top in the standings – 16:42 ahead of Slovenia’s Toni Mulec (KTM). Campbell would place 4th on Stage 6 with a time of 03:57:51, about seven minutes back of stage winner Michael Docherty (KTM).
“Day was good. Had a lot of fun out in the sand dunes and pushed really hard,” said Campbell. “Lost a little time, but overall I think it was a good day. Had a good time on my bike and I’m looking forward to Week 2.”
When asked expand on his first ever overall Dakar experience thus far, Campbell added: “Lot of cars! You gotta be a little bit on edge. The locals were taking the race course backwards left and right, so you always had to keep your eyes open for those guys. But I’m super happy to be here in Riyadh. It was a long first week, and another one next week, so to take a rest day tomorrow will be really nice.”
Noteworthy: Seems Monster Energy/Honda HRC Rally’s Adrien Van Beveren can’t get any sort of break at this year’s Dakar. On Thursday, the French racer picked up a wire in his rear wheel at the 88 km mark and ended up costing him more than a half hour to get it sorted out.
Stage 7 overview (following Saturday’s Rest Day): With bikes and bodies refreshed, racers leave Riyadh for Wadi Ad-Dawasir, a sizable 876 km jaunt through the fast sand tracks. Some thick bush will creep on the competitors, but if only to aid in throwing off their navigation – should their be any lapses in concentration. The only breaks will come during the 414 km Liaison portion of the stage.
2026 Dakar Rally Stage 6 Results
Place/Name/Team
RallyGP
1st – Brabec (Monster Energy/Honda) 03:41:33
4th – Howes (Monster Energy/Honda) 03:45:36 (+ 04:03)
Rally2
4th – Campbell (Monster Energy/Honda) 03:57:51 (+ 06:45)
2026 Dakar Overall Standings (through Stage 6 of 13)
RallyGP
2nd – Brabec (+ 00:45)
6th – Howes (+ 32:03)
Rally2
1st – Campbell (26:12:04)