Deegan: “I Have Some Unfinished Business in the 250 Class”

Austin Forkner, who is debuting the Triumph 450 on Saturday, talked about the decision to climb aboard the bigger bike, stating he’d never ridden a 450 on a supercross track before and only had a day or two to make the decision. They also had to start from scratch on developing the machine and setup, simply because it’s a brand new machine.

RJ Hampshire, who broke his scapula and some ribs during preseason training, said it was pretty humbling coming back from the injury, saying he was “getting smoked” by his riding partners at Baker’s Factory for three weeks (notably Malcolm Stewart, who both Hampshire AND Tomac said has been "flying at the test track). When asked about his goals for the season, he said he wanted to mirror his performance in AMA Pro Motocross last year, where he started solid and was battling for podiums by the end.

Justin Cooper said he’d been working on skimming whoops, acknowledging his tendency to jump them last season was one of his weaknesses, but made sure to note the difference in the whoops from qualifying and heat races, to the main event where they can get really haggard.

Jorge Prado was asked if he feels any additional pressure to perform with Red Bull KTM after things didn’t end well at Monster Energy Kawasaki, and it didn’t seem like that was the case. “We want to make all the races, that’s it, not much more,” Prado said. He also said, “It feels amazing to be back home with the brand I won my titles with.”