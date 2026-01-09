On Saturday, the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will kick off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross. Angel Stadium, the home stadium for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball (MLB), has become synonymous with the sport of AMA Supercross since its inception over 50 years ago, and the long-running venue will host the opener once again this year.
Check out how to watch the season opener below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for A1 for Saturday.
What you need to know the most for the 2026 SX opener: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.
On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.
The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.
Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with A1 also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).
TV Broadcast| Online Streaming
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 6:30 PM
- Main Program Night ShowLiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
- Main Program Night Show (Audio Only)LiveJanuary 10 - 7:00 PM
International (Outside of the United States)
International viewers can stream the race live and watch on-demand with the SuperMotocross Video Pass. Again, this is only available for international fans outside of the U.S.
Race Day Schedule
- Supercross
Anaheim 1 (A1)250SX West
KTM Junior SX
Saturday, January 10
Local Time () Track Time (PST) Thursday 12:00pm – 4:00pm 12:00pm – 4:00pm Industry Services Friday 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm Industry Services 8:00am – 5:00pm 8:00am – 5:00pm AMA Registration 8:00am – 11:00pm
8:00am – 11:00pm Working Paddock Hours Saturday 5:30am – 4:30pm 5:30am – 4:30pm Industry Services 5:30am – 9:00am 5:30am – 9:00am AMA Registration 8:00am – 8:30am 8:00am – 8:30am Rider Track Walk 8:30am – 8:45am 8:30am – 8:45am Rider’s Meeting (Podium) 8:45am – 9:00am 8:45am – 9:00am Chapel Service (Podium) 5:30am 5:30am Working Paddock Hours 8:00am 8:00am Saturday Autogate Closes (No vehicles permitted to enter after 8:00am) 10:00am – 1:30pm 10:00am – 1:30pm Race Day Live 9:00am 9:00am FanFest/Doors Open 3:00pm 3:00pm FanFest Close 9:30am – 9:42am 9:30am – 9:42am 250 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 9:47am – 9:59am 9:47am – 9:59am 250 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:04am – 10:16am 10:04am – 10:16am 250 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:21am – 10:33am 10:21am – 10:33am 450 Group A Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:38am – 10:50am 10:38am – 10:50am 450 Group B Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 10:55am – 11:07am 10:55am – 11:07am 450 Group C Qualifying (First 2 Minutes Free) 11:12am – 11:22am 11:12am – 11:22am KTM Junior Racing Practice 11:22am – 11:32am 11:22am – 11:32am Promoter Track Walk #1 11:32am – 12:05pm 11:32am – 12:05pm Track Maintenance 12:05pm – 12:17pm 12:05pm – 12:17pm 250 Group C Qualifying 12:22pm – 12:34pm 12:22pm – 12:34pm 250 Group B Qualifying 12:39pm – 12:51pm 12:39pm – 12:51pm 250 Group A Qualifying 12:56pm – 1:08pm 12:56pm – 1:08pm 450 Group A Qualifying 1:13pm – 1:25pm 1:13pm – 1:25pm 450 Group B Qualifying 1:30pm – 1:42pm 1:30pm – 1:42pm 450 Group C Qualifying 1:47pm – 1:57pm 1:47pm – 1:57pm KTM Junior Racing Practice 1:57pm – 2:07pm 1:57pm – 2:07pm Promoter Track Walk #2 2:07pm – 2:17pm 2:07pm – 2:17pm Promoter Track Walk #3 2:17pm – 3:15pm 2:17pm – 3:15pm Track Maintenance 3:30pm – 4:04pm 3:30pm – 4:04pm Opening Ceremonies 4:04pm – 4:12pm 4:04pm – 4:12pm 250 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 4:18pm – 4:26pm 4:18pm – 4:26pm 250 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 4:32pm – 4:40pm 4:32pm – 4:40pm 450 Heat #1 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 4:46pm – 4:54pm 4:46pm – 4:54pm 450 Heat #2 – 6 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 20 riders (1 - 9 to Main) 5:00pm – 5:06pm 5:00pm – 5:06pm KTM Junior Racing Main Event – 3 Laps - 15 Riders 5:06pm – 5:16pm 5:06pm – 5:16pm KTM Junior Victory Circle 5:16pm – 5:20pm 5:16pm – 5:20pm Track Maintenance 5:20pm – 5:27pm 5:20pm – 5:27pm 250 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 5:32pm – 5:39pm 5:32pm – 5:39pm 450 Last Chance Qualifier – 5 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders (1 - 4 to Main) 5:39pm – 5:47pm 5:39pm – 5:47pm Track Maintenance 5:47pm – 5:50pm 5:47pm – 5:50pm 250 Sighting Lap 5:52pm – 6:09pm 5:52pm – 6:09pm 250 Main Event – 15 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 6:09pm – 6:19pm 6:09pm – 6:19pm 250 Victory Circle 6:19pm – 6:24pm 6:19pm – 6:24pm Track Maintenance 6:24pm – 6:27pm 6:24pm – 6:27pm 450 Sighting Lap 6:29pm – 6:51pm 6:29pm – 6:51pm 450 Main Event – 20 Minutes/Plus 1 lap - 22 riders 6:51pm – 7:00pm 6:51pm – 7:00pm 450 Victory Circle
And here is the PDF if you need to screenshot it for race day!
Note: All Times Local to Anaheim, California.
Other Links
2026 Souvenir Program
View the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross souvenir program.
To pick up a souvenir program while at the traces, visit the Legends and Heroes tent in the pits at each round to get a free souvenir program.
Click through the full program below!
General Links
Anaheim 1 Supercross
Anaheim 1 Supercross Race Center
Anaheim 1 Supercross Injury Report
Anaheim 1 Supercross Entry Lists
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Updated
|Temecula, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|19
|Max Vohland
|Sacramento, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|23
|Michael Mosiman
|Sebastopol, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
|34
|Ryder DiFrancesco
|New
|Bakersfield, CA
|Husqvarna FC 250 Factory Edition
|40
|Parker Ross
|Herald, CA
|Yamaha YZ250F
Anaheim 1 (A1) - 450SX Provisional Entry ListJanuary 10, 2026
*Provisional Entry List is subject to change
|Number
|Rider
|Hometown
|Bike
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Updated
|Newport, NC
|Yamaha YZ450F
|3
|Eli Tomac
|New
|Cortez, CO
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|4
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|Kawasaki KX450SR
|7
|Aaron Plessinger
|New
|Hamilton, OH
|KTM 450 SX-F Factory Edition
|12
|Shane McElrath
|Canton, NC
|Honda CRF450R
Recommended Reading
Other Info
Angel Stadium
Address: 2000 E Gene Autry Way, Anaheim, CA 92806
Practice & Qualifying — 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT
Main Program — 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT
Tickets
Get tickets to the Anaheim 1 Supercross.
Track Map
Check out the track layout for the opener.
Track Map
Video courtesy of Supercross Live
2025 Championship Finish
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Haiden Deegan
|Temecula, CA
|221
|2
|
Julien Beaumer
|Lake Havasu City, AZ
|189
|3
|Cole Davies
|Waitoki, New Zealand
|171
|4
|
Jo Shimoda
|Suzuka, Japan
|163
|5
|Garrett Marchbanks
|Coalville, UT
|145
|Position
|Rider
|Hometown
|Points
|1
|Cooper Webb
|Newport, NC
|365
|2
|Chase Sexton
|La Moille, IL
|363
|3
|Justin Cooper
|Cold Spring Harbor, NY
|281
|4
|Malcolm Stewart
|Haines City, FL
|277
|5
|Ken Roczen
|Mattstedt, Germany
|271
Main image by Mitch Kendra