On Saturday, the 2026 Monster Energy AMA Supercross Championship will kick off with the Anaheim 1 Supercross. Angel Stadium, the home stadium for the Los Angeles Angels of Major League Baseball (MLB), has become synonymous with the sport of AMA Supercross since its inception over 50 years ago, and the long-running venue will host the opener once again this year.

Check out how to watch the season opener below, plus check out the full race day schedule, the entry lists, injury report, track maps, AMA national numbers refresher, live timing link, and anything and everything else you need to know for A1 for Saturday.

What you need to know the most for the 2026 SX opener: heat races begin just after 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific.

On Saturday, qualifying can still be seen on Race Day Live beginning at 1 p.m. EDT/10 a.m. PDT on Peacock. Live coverage of the main program (heat races, LCQs, and the main events) will start at 7 p.m. EDT/4 p.m. PDT on Peacock.

The SMX Video pass broadcast—which is available only outside of the United States—will start at the same time. Once again, there are Spanish and French broadcasts as a part of the 2026 SMX Video Pass this year, just as they were last year.

Viewers can also listen to audio from the full night show broadcast each and every weekend of SMX in its entirety on SiriusXM Radio (with A1 also starting at 7 p.m. Eastern/4 p.m. Pacific).

