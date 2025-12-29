2026 Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha Team Introduction Photos

About Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha

Toyota Redlands BarX Yamaha is an amateur and professional race team fueled by passion and a commitment to giving young riders an elite program to develop their race craft and continue progressing as racers in the challenging world of motocross. Thanks to the support of Yamaha, BarX Racing has taken another step forward in its progression as an organization, further amplified by an incredible group of team partners that share the values of excellence, innovation, and a commitment to getting the most out of each and every member of this race team. While motocross is an individual sport on the racetrack, it takes a unified effort to achieve success and strive for a future built around winning.