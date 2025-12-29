Results Archive
Podcast: Dave King Talks Vet MXDN Moving Tracks for 2026 and More

December 29, 2025, 3:00pm

Big news with the Vet MXDN moving from Foxhill to Hawkstone for 2026, so we called up Dave King to talk about why the change in tracks, the success of that event, future expansion plans, and more.

Listen to the file directly here, listen below, watch the interview on YouTube, or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.

