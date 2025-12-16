During the SMX Media Days, the experienced trio all had similar things to say about hoping to each be the rider to bring Payton that next title.

Hammaker: “I want to get Mitch a championship, so just really trying hard to do everything I can to do that.”

McAdoo: “I want to achieve what I've been after for the last few years and one I feel like I've been really close to and that's winning a winning a Lites title and winning one for Mitch. Mitch has really had my back for a lot of years now. And he has personally had my back, professionally had my back, and I feel like we've been pretty close together and I really want to win one for Mitch.”

Kitchen: “I think everybody's super happy and motivated and I mean two years in a row now, between Seth and me, I don't know, it's got to happen for Mitch. We want to do it for Mitch pretty bad, and it just adds motivation.”

Hammaker, McAdoo, and Kitchen all have podiums and race wins to their name, and each have held the red plates over the last three years. Can one, or two, of them get it done in 2026?