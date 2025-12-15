When he showed up for Anaheim 1 earlier this year, you could tell Ryder DiFrancesco was set for a breakout year in Monster Energy AMA Supercross. The California native had gained 15 pounds of muscle and seemed more mature when talking on press day. Then on race day, he was attacking the track more so than he ever had. He qualified third overall then took third in his heat race. In the 250SX main event, he was running third until a pass from Jordon Smith landed the then-GasGas rider fourth on the night. It seems things had clicked in the off-season, and he would be a podium threat in the championship. He finished fourth and fifth at the opening two rounds, but those were the only two SX rounds he would make, as a nasty crash at the test crash the following week would end his supercross season prematurely.

In the crash, DiFrancesco sustained a fractured radial, a broken left rib, and suffered internal abdominal damage. He worked through the injuries and returned at the AMA Pro Motocross Championship opener and he would finish out that season strong before putting in a solid run in the SMX Playoffs. Unfortunately, his finale ended early as well when Haiden Deegan accidently landed on him in the first moto of the Las Vegas final.

At the SMX Media Days, DiFrancesco reflected on his season, and knew he needed to come back in Pro Motocross and get the reps in but admitted coming off such a big injury forced his confidence to take a hit.

“Yeah, outdoors was rough,” DiFrancesco said. “Obviously, I had that big injury and I wasn't even going to plan on racing the first round of outdoors, and it kind of came along quicker than I thought with the help of Doc G and the people around me. But, yeah, I think having such a big injury like that and then trying to come back and being where you want to be, and confidence also takes a huge swing when you're when you're fighting yourself.”

“So, I don't really know what the smart way would have been to go about that, but I think racing is the best way to obviously improve yourself,” he added. “But by the time SMX and the last couple of rounds of outdoors came around, I was kind of where I wanted to be. I wanted to be a little bit better than that. But I started coming around and I got a lot better.”