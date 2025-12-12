The fifth and final round of the FIM World Supercross Championship (WSX) takes place this weekend with the South African GP at DHL Stadium in Cape Town, South Africa.
You can watch the event live through WSX's broadcast service. If you are in the U.S., it starts at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific on Saturday.
Only one point separates Jason Anderson (126 points), Joey Savatgy (126 points), and Christian Craig (125 points), so it will be a winner-takes-all finale.
WSX South African GPSaturday, December 13
Race Day Schedule
Times local to Cape Town, South Africa.
Time Activity
15:30 EARLY ENTRY GATES OPEN [For Early Entry Ticket Holders]
16:15 SX2 Practice
16:30 SX1 Practice
16:45 SX2 Qualifying
17:00 SX1 Qualifying
17:12 SX2 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
17:20 SX1 Superpole [Top 4 Riders from Qualifying]
17:30 MAIN GATES OPEN
19:00 OFFICIAL SOUTH AFRICAN GP OPENING
19:38 SX2 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
19:55 SX1 Sprint Race 1 [8 laps]
20:20 SX2 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
20:37 SX1 Sprint Race 2 [8 laps]
21:04 SX2 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
21:20 SX2 Podium Presentation [with SX2 World Supercross Champion]
21:33 SX1 Main Race 3 [12 laps]
21:52 SX1 Podium Presentation [with SX1 World Supercross Champion]
22:00 South African GP Concludes
*Schedule subject to change without notice
Track Map
2025 Championship Standings
Main image courtesy of WSX