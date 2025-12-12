Podcast: A Sit Down with Darrin Sorenson, Former Factory Mechanic to Chad Reed and More

FLY Racing is proud to introduce our Grassroots Giveback program. Helping those organizations that need it most, FLY Racing has donated tens of thousands of dollars worth of products to keep people riding year-round. Involved in every discipline of off-road racing worldwide, it is FLY Racing’s initiative and duty to lead by example. We are proud to be involved with charitable organizations around the country and look forward to expanding the program in the years to come. Visit FLYracing.com and follow @flyracing.global for more info.

Darrin “Rookie” Sorenson, former factory mechanic for Chad Reed and others, sits down to talk about what he’s doing now, his suspension business, Reed going into the AMA Hall of Fame, his accident years ago, and more.

Listen below or find it on the PulpMX App or your local podcast player.