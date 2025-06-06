Another Step for Triumph (DC)

Ever since Triumph entered the SX/MX space, we've been tracking their milestones. The TF 250-X was introduced at the first SuperMotocross World Championship Finals at the Los Angeles Coliseum back in 2023, and the brand has been checking off accomplishments in a race to the top. First, Jalek Swoll earned the first 250SX points with a sixth-place finish at the '24 Detroit SX. Later that summer, Jalek would add a first-ever podium with a third-place finish at Unadilla. Then, earlier this year, Jordon Smith gave the brand its first-ever Monster Energy AMA Supercross podium at the Anaheim opener, and three weeks later, Smith rode into the record books with the brand's first victory with a win at the Glendale SX. Triumph is still waiting for their first Pro Motocross win.

On the MXGP circuit, the results came even quicker as Danish rider Mikkel Haarup earned a podium in the debut outing of the TF 250-X, finishing third overall at the season opener, marking the first points and the first podium for this incarnation of Triumph (they did have some success in the 1960s, well before the recent foray into racing). Haarup is now racing here in the U.S. in 250 Pro Motocross and showed good speed at Hangtown, finishing seventh overall with 10-9 finishes.

But back to Europe: On Sunday, the Spanish rider Guillem Farres, who had a brief injury-plagued run with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing and then Rockstar Energy Husqvarna here in the U.S., went 9-1 at the Grand Prix of Germany at Teutschenthal, and his second-place overall is Triumph's new high-water mark.

Now it's something of a rivalry between Triumph's AMA team and its FIM team to see who gets the first motocross win. The 250/MX2 class is stacked on both sides of the ocean. I spoke to Haarup after Hangtown as he was doing some media interviews, and he told me the biggest differences between the two series are the formats—long two-day programs over there and very busy single-day races here. He also said he was surprised at how deep the competitiveness goes: "In MXGP, if you're coming up on a guy in 10th or 12th place and you're faster, they will give you room to pass, but here you have to fight for every position, from start to finish," said Haarup, who wears #107.

And in the MXGP division Jeffrey Herlings finally got back to being The Bullet as he swept both motos in Germany for his 108th career Grand Prix win. The KTM rider has no shot at the title, given his late start due to injury, missing the first three rounds, but he can continue extending his all-time wins record this weekend in Latvia. The Dutch sand master has won at Kegums on eight different occasions, including his first win way back in 2010. And here's something cool about Herlings' career that "MX Geoff" Meyer posted on MXLarge.com: Herlings went a year without a GP win between his 2023 Latvian win and his '24 Latvian win and nearly went a year before he won his German GP last weekend. Added Geoff, “We are just not used to seeing such gaps in his success story.”

One Last Point (DC)

A few years ago at the Ironman National, my old friend and former racer Carl Hand, Jeremy Hand's dad, approached me after the race with a suggestion. When qualified riders pull out after the first moto at a national, why not put in alternates based on the LCQ results? That afternoon, there were maybe six empty gates in the second moto of the last 450 National of the year after a half-dozen riders, for whatever reason, had not lined up. We discussed it with the AMA Pro Racing people, and they thought it was a great idea, so the following season we began placing alternates in the second motos, and it became quite popular with privateers who just missed out on the main event, giving a few more guys a chance to participate in an outdoor national moto. That's why you will sometimes see the overall results list 43 or 44 riders—the 36 fastest timed qualifiers and then the top four in the LCQ in the first moto, and when someone drops out, they place alternates in order: fifth place LCQ, sixth place LCQ, seventh, and on back.

I bring this up because last weekend one of those alternates, Kawasaki privateer Jack Chambers, finished 20th in the second 250 moto, which is a rare thing—few of the alternates ever crack the top twenty and score points. As a matter of fact, the last time it happened was back in 2023 when TJ Albright scored 20th in the second 450 moto at RedBud. Chambers had qualified 41st--fastest and then finished seventh in the LCQ, leaving him on the outside looking in. But then four riders—Chance Hymas, Enzo Temmerman, Austin Black, and Jeremy Martin—did not line up for the second moto. So, Cole Timboe (fifth in the LCQ), Brock Bennett (sixth), Chambers (seventh), and Blake Gardner (eighth) all got called up, in that order. In the actual moto, Chambers, a former MX2 Grand Prix rider in Europe, fared best with that 20th place finish.