Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule

Kayden Minear Set for U.S. Pro Motocross Debut at Thunder Valley: "I'm confident that I can go compete with the pros and get the result we're looking for"

June 5, 2025, 3:10pm
Kayden Minear went out and nailed a 1-1 day in the SMX Next – Motocross Combine at the Hangtown Motocross Classic over the weekend. I did an interview with him on Tuesday to talk about the race, his experience so far of living in the U.S., and preparing for his first go at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Check out the full interview with Minear here.

Now, Yamaha just announced this afternoon the 18-year-old is set to make his U.S. Pro Motocross debut at the Thunder Valley National this weekend. He "will race a few outdoor rounds before Loretta Lynn’s and is eager to line up this weekend at Thunder Valley," according to Yamaha.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has Pierce Brown, Cole Davies, Daxton Bennick, and Max Anstie all sidelined for the immediate future, as well as Jeremy Martin.

Davies' mechanic, Lachlan Mills, posted a photo of Minear's new pro front number plate for this weekend. Watch for the #106 Star Yamaha YZ250F in Colorado. He will race alongside Haiden Deegan, Michael Mosiman, and Nate Thrasher at the third round this weekend.

He said the following in a Yamaha social media post:

“I’m so grateful to have been given the opportunity to make my pro debut this weekend at Thunder Valley. I’ve been putting in a lot of work with the team to get up to speed, and I’m confident that I can go compete with the pros and get the results we’re looking for.”

