Kayden Minear went out and nailed a 1-1 day in the SMX Next – Motocross Combine at the Hangtown Motocross Classic over the weekend. I did an interview with him on Tuesday to talk about the race, his experience so far of living in the U.S., and preparing for his first go at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch.

Check out the full interview with Minear here.

Now, Yamaha just announced this afternoon the 18-year-old is set to make his U.S. Pro Motocross debut at the Thunder Valley National this weekend. He "will race a few outdoor rounds before Loretta Lynn’s and is eager to line up this weekend at Thunder Valley," according to Yamaha.

The Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team has Pierce Brown, Cole Davies, Daxton Bennick, and Max Anstie all sidelined for the immediate future, as well as Jeremy Martin.

Davies' mechanic, Lachlan Mills, posted a photo of Minear's new pro front number plate for this weekend. Watch for the #106 Star Yamaha YZ250F in Colorado. He will race alongside Haiden Deegan, Michael Mosiman, and Nate Thrasher at the third round this weekend.

He said the following in a Yamaha social media post: