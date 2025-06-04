Jordan Jarvis is in for Thunder Valley WMX After Gnarly Crash at Hangtown

After finishing third overall at the first round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship at Fox Raceway, disaster struck on the first lap of round two for Jordan Jarvis, when she was unable to do a triple and the rider behind her failed to notice, landing straight on her back. Immediately following the moto, video of the crash started circulating social media, and it is brutal to watch. Surprisingly (or not so surprisingly if you know just how tough Jordan and some of these other WMX riders are) Jordan lined back up for moto two and fought through the pain to finish sixth.

We checked in with Jordan this week to see how she is feeling:

“I’m alright very sore but relatively okay. I just wasn’t able to do that first uphill triple and the girl behind me didn’t notice that I had checked up. Unfortunately, she landed right on me. I’m definitely hurting. Most of the pain is from the bad road rash but it’s gnarly.”

Bruised and battered, Jordan will line up for round three of WMX this weekend at Thunder Valley with a broken finger. This makes two title favorites racing with broken fingers as Australia’s Charli Cannon broke her finger and had surgery right before round one. After Thunder Valley, the WMX will take a break before coming back for the last three rounds of Pro Motocross. This should give adequate healing time for both Jarvis and Cannon.

Below is Jordan’s Instagram post where you can see her get landed on as well as some of her injuries: