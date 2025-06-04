Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule

Jordan Jarvis is in for Thunder Valley WMX After Gnarly Crash at Hangtown

June 4, 2025, 11:30am
Jordan Jarvis is in for Thunder Valley WMX After Gnarly Crash at Hangtown

After finishing third overall at the first round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship at Fox Raceway, disaster struck on the first lap of round two for Jordan Jarvis, when she was unable to do a triple and the rider behind her failed to notice, landing straight on her back. Immediately following the moto, video of the crash started circulating social media, and it is brutal to watch. Surprisingly (or not so surprisingly if you know just how tough Jordan and some of these other WMX riders are) Jordan lined back up for moto two and fought through the pain to finish sixth.

We checked in with Jordan this week to see how she is feeling:

“I’m alright very sore but relatively okay. I just wasn’t able to do that first uphill triple and the girl behind me didn’t notice that I had checked up. Unfortunately, she landed right on me. I’m definitely hurting. Most of the pain is from the bad road rash but it’s gnarly.”

Bruised and battered, Jordan will line up for round three of WMX this weekend at Thunder Valley with a broken finger. This makes two title favorites racing with broken fingers as Australia’s Charli Cannon broke her finger and had surgery right before round one. After Thunder Valley, the WMX will take a break before coming back for the last three rounds of Pro Motocross. This should give adequate healing time for both Jarvis and Cannon.

Below is Jordan’s Instagram post where you can see her get landed on as well as some of her injuries:

