MXGP Heads to Kegums for MXGP of Latvia This Weekend

The following press release is from Infront Moto Racing:

Time To Shift Some Sand At The MXGP Of Latvia

KEGUMS (Latvia) - After a long line of hard-pack, clay-based circuits to round out the first half of the 2025 FIM Motocross World Championship, round eleven takes the series even further east for the third weekend of action in a row, to the sands of the Zelta Zirgs Motocenter near the town of Kegums! It’s the MXGP of Latvia, giving the riders a chance to show off their sand-riding skills and prove their worth in the soft stuff!

This will be the 20th MXGP event held at this venue, the only one in Latvia to host a Motocross World Championship event on two wheels. We have been coming here every year since 2009 if you include the 2014 Motocross of Nations, won by Team France, and even raced here three times in eight days during the COVID-affected 2020 season. Belgian Sven Breugelmans won the first World Championship event at Kegums, an MX3 GP, in 2005, and other past winners include Antonio Cairoli, Clement Desalle, and Ken Roczen.

The most successful exponent of the shifting Kegums sands is none other than Jeffrey Herlings, and the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing legend has won more here than at any other venue in the current calendar, with eight GP victories spanning from MX2 in 2010 to each of the last two years in the MXGP class. This round comes straight after his first GP win of the season at Teutschenthal, and for sure “The Bullet” will be rubbing his hands at the prospect of more glory in Latvia!

At the top of the Championship table sits Romain Febvre, who holds a 36-point advantage for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP over chief chaser Lucas Coenen, who has finished second overall at each of the last three GPs for Red Bull KTM Factory Racing. The fight for third is closer still, as just four points separate Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MXGP’s Maxime Renaux and Glenn Coldenhoff, who is fourth for Fantic Factory Racing MXGP. A big disappointment for the local fans will be that Pauls Jonass will be unable to compete at his home GP for Kawasaki Racing Team MXGP after hurting himself at Teutschenthal for the second year in a row!

The battle for the MX2 World Championship is closer still, as 2023 World Champion Andrea Adamo holds just a three-point lead over fellow Red Bull KTM Factory Racing pilot Simon Laengenfelder, while reigning Champion Kay de Wolf made some ground back in Germany to lie 31 points off the lead for Nestaan Husqvarna Factory Racing. Monster Energy Yamaha Factory MX2 rider Karlis Reisulis will be hoping to lift himself from 14th in the series for his home fans in his first MX2 GP on home sand!

After a weekend off, the EMX250 European Championship returns for its eighth round, and these races might see the most enthusiastic fan support of all, as Latvian rider Janis Reisulis leads the series for VHR VRT Yamaha Official EMX250, having won half of the 14 races so far. He enjoys a 25-point lead over JM Honda Racing’s Noel Zanocz, who won last time at Ernée and in EMX125 last year at Kegums! Spaniard Francisco Garcia is currently third for Venum BUD Racing Kawasaki.

The EMX125 Presented by FMF Racing series has its ninth round at Kegums, and Racestore KTM Factory Juniors rider Nicolò Alvisi leads the Championship from MJC Yamaha Official EMX125 pilot Mano Faure, who won in Germany, while Filippo Mantovani holds third for the KTM Beddini Racing Team. Home supporters will cheer for the JK Racing Yamaha of Jekabs Kubulins, who is seventh in the series with a race win back at Cozar and a second behind Faure in the most recent outing in Germany.

The deceptively difficult Zelta Zirgs Motocenter is bound to throw up a rollercoaster of racing for the MXGP of Latvia – don’t be missing it!