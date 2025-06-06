For Starters

Jorge Prado has traditionally been an excellent starter, although it hasn’t shown in the first two rounds of the AMA Pro Motocross Championship. Word on the dirt is he's wanting more horsepower out of his machine. Well, he's going to want it even more at Thunder Valley. The start stretch is uphill, and the elevation is roughly a mile high, which translates to less power. And hey, for fun let's throw in the righthand first turn at Thunder Valley, which has nothing to do with power but still complicates things if a rider needs to access the rear brake. How will Prado handle the tricky start this weekend? -Aaron Hansel

Battle of the Titans

Eli Tomac handed Jett Lawrence his first moto loss of the season last week at Hangtown, but as far as overalls go, Lawrence is still undefeated in 2025. That could change at Thunder Valley though. Tomac is beloved in Colorado, so he’ll have plenty of support, and while he has had some catastrophic races in his home state, he’s also won at Thunder Valley quite a bit. And after giving up seven more championship points to Lawrence at Hangtown, Tomac really needs to start making things go the other way. -Hansel