Jeremy Martin out for Thunder Valley, Will Make Final Start at Millville

Jeremy Martin's brief comeback with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will now have a fun and symbolic ending. Okay, maybe it's not quite the movie ending one could dream about, but it's still cool. When it first surfaced about a month ago that he would race for his old team, the squad he teamed with to win two 250 National Motocross Championships, there were visions of him getting podiums and showing his old speed. Martin was rumored to be on a three-race deal with the squad, but we also heard it could be for the full season. Well, after crashing out of last weekend's Hangtown National, he has now announced he's out for this weekend at Thunder Valley, and this dream comeback is nearly finished.

But wait! Martin also explains he will return to ride that factory YZ250F one more time at his home race at Spring Creek Raceway at Millville, Minnesota. Before this new deal with Star came to be, Jeremy planned to race Millville as a privateer on a KX450 as his final race. So even though this comeback didn't result in a podium (at least not yet) it will result in him racing in familiar colors for his final race at home. That's pretty cool.

Martin and Yamaha explain it all below.