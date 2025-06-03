Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule

Jeremy Martin out for Thunder Valley, Will Make Final Start at Millville

June 3, 2025, 3:35pm
Jeremy Martin out for Thunder Valley, Will Make Final Start at Millville

Jeremy Martin's brief comeback with Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing will now have a fun and symbolic ending. Okay, maybe it's not quite the movie ending one could dream about, but it's still cool. When it first surfaced about a month ago that he would race for his old team, the squad he teamed with to win two 250 National Motocross Championships, there were visions of him getting podiums and showing his old speed. Martin was rumored to be on a three-race deal with the squad, but we also heard it could be for the full season. Well, after crashing out of last weekend's Hangtown National, he has now announced he's out for this weekend at Thunder Valley, and this dream comeback is nearly finished.

But wait! Martin also explains he will return to ride that factory YZ250F one more time at his home race at Spring Creek Raceway at Millville, Minnesota. Before this new deal with Star came to be, Jeremy planned to race Millville as a privateer on a KX450 as his final race. So even though this comeback didn't result in a podium (at least not yet) it will result in him racing in familiar colors for his final race at home. That's pretty cool.

Martin and Yamaha explain it all below.

Read Now
July 2025 Issue Now Available
Get Racer X on your iPhone
Check out all the exclusive content this month on any device!
Read Now
The July 2025 Digital Issue Availalbe Now
New stories have been posted