Kayden Minear on Hangtown Combine Win, Loretta Lynn’s, and More

Kayden Minear is the new fast amateur on the scene. The Australian first raced in the U.S. at the 2024 MX Sports Scouting Moto Combine at Ironman Raceway in late August last year, when he got the holeshot in the first moto and checked out. Many thought he was a lap down when the field came around because of his gap already but he was actually out front! The ride turned many heads and actually started a conversation with him and the Monster Energy Yamaha Star Racing team.
Minear was set to race the SMX Next – Supercross program in Monster Energy AMA Supercross but he ran into some trouble. First, a broken collarbone, which was fixed but then became infected, causing for a longer time off the bike than expected. Then, some visa issues. Finally, back on the bike, Minear is ramping up for his first go at the Monster Energy AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at Loretta Lynn’s Ranch coming up in August. He handled business at his regional qualifier recently (at Ironman Raceway) and then went out and nailed a 1-1 day in the SMX Next – Motocross Combine at the Hangtown Motocross Classic. After some recovery at the GOAT Farm where the Star team facility is located, we caught up with the recently turned 18-year-old to talk about his ride in California, Loretta Lynn’s prep, his background in moto, and more.
Interestingly enough, he said the plan to come race full-time in the U.S. just kinda happened. While Loretta’s was a “bucket list” race for him, since not many riders have come out of Perth, Western Australia to come race in the U.S., he truly had no plan to move across the world to purse racing. But a plan came together in 2023 and here he is now living, training, and racing in the States.
Note: We did this interview Tuesday afternoon and news just came out that Minear is set to make his Pro Motocross debut at the Thunder Valley National this weekend. Watch for the #106 Star Yamaha YZ250F in Colorado!
Racer X Online: How did you get involved in dirt bike racing? I'm sure you had family that was into it, but can you give me a little background information when you started riding and everything?
Kayden Minear: Yeah, my story is a bit different. My parents, none of my family really raced motocross. My mum and dad, as kids, they rode around on dirt bikes in the sand dunes. But I got two older brothers [one is 22, the other 19], and mum and dad bought them two bikes, and then I kind of just followed in their footsteps. Obviously, being the little brother, I always looked up to my older brother, so that's kind of how it started. And then my middle, my middle brother hassled mum and dad to start letting us race. So, that's kind of how I started racing, and it kind of just took off from there. I was I was quite good at it from my first race. So, I think the love from the sport started from there.
I was five, I think in 2012, I started, so yeah, I would have been five.
Was the plan always to come to the U.S? When you were a kid, was that always kind of the goal or did it just kind of happen?
It just happened, really.
When you were growing up was there a specific pro rider you looked up to? Any specific motocross rider or any athlete in general you grew up watching?
Growing up, I loved Ryan Dungey. I don't know what it was about him; he was just always there. And I mean, yeah, as a kid, it was always Ryan Dungey. I watched him growing up. Another big like inspiration was my father's best friend is a professional cricket player. So, he represented our country in cricket at the highest of highs in cricket. So, he was a well-known athlete, and I think he inspired me a lot and he definitely mentored me through my younger ages.
The first time you really raced in the U.S. was last August, right? The Ironman Combine. You came over for that race, you did pretty well: you won the first moto, you landed on the overall podium. What have you been up to since then? What was that whole experience like coming over here for the first time and everything?
Yeah, that was really cool. I mean, 2023 is when it really the plan really started unfolding. So, I come over here for a month visit in 2023 with Daniel Blair. And it was kind of just do some training, just showing what I got. And he obviously thought, "Damn, he's pretty good." So, he offered me the ride for Ironman. But at the end of 2023, I had a major incident, and I snapped my humerus pretty badly. And I was supposed to race [the Combine at] RedBud in 2024, but I still wasn't recovered fully. So, [in 2024] I finished off my whole Australian outdoor series and then flew over for Ironman. And obviously that first race was pretty good. And then we dealt with some bike problems in that second race. But I mean, it turned some heads and that kind of led me to the opportunity to ride for Star.
And ever since then I had a collarbone injury over Christmas, which wasn't too bad. It got fixed, but then it was infected straight away. So, I had to fly back to Australia and see my surgeon to get that all healed up. And it took more time than we thought to heal and to fully connect back, like the two bones to connect. So, that's kind of where I've been all year, sitting on the sidelines. And then Hangtown, I kind of finally come out and showed everybody what I'm capable of.
I guess how quickly did the conversation with Star happen? Because obviously you're still racing a KTM back in Australia after that a little bit. You know how quick did the conversation happen? Did they talk to you that day, did they reach out to you after that? How did that ball get rolling with the Star team?
So, Star reached out to a mutual contact of mine that knew I was staying at their compound in South Carolina. And then I went down, test rode the bike, they showed me around the whole facility, and me and my dad were pretty blown away with how much stuff and the capabilities to make you into a pro rider. So, I think we were blown away. But then I also, I had obligations with KTM back in Australia to finish off the Australian Supercross series. So, I went back, I finished the Australian Supercross series and then as soon as that's done, two days later, I was on a plane back to the U.S to start riding for Star. It all kind of happened fast, that's for sure.
Yeah, it's pretty cool. So, you mentioned the collarbone injury. I'm sure you wanted to come race the SMX Next program. How frustrating was it to have such a small injury that kept you on the sidelines?
I mean, it was hard because as you said, like a collarbone's kinda a four-week fix and you're back on the bike riding. So, I knew straight away there was something wrong with it. And then we had a bit of dramas with it. ...So, I kind of had to take it into my own hands, reach out to my my surgeon that does it back in Australia. And he said get on the next plane you can. So, that day I flew out and he cleared out all the infection. It was actually quite bad. And then yeah, it kind of took a lot longer than we thought to heal. So, I've done a lot of watching from the sidelines which was a bummer. It kills me to watch my class racing and me not being able to be out there. And I know what I'm capable of and I'm a good supercross rider, so to watch that was a bit of a kick in the chest.
When you're on the sidelines and I know you mentioned having to fly back home to Australia. Were you able to go like the Star facility and watch from the sidelines and learn a little bit? I'm sure you were able to watch like Cooper Webb and some of these guys here a little bit, right?
Yeah, I watched them a lot through preseason. It's pretty impressive what they're able to do and the grind they go through. But after my surgery, I spent a lot of time in Australia. I had a bit of a visa drama, so I stayed a lot longer than I thought. But yeah, to see, like, even Cole Davies, like, just mind blowing the talent he has. And it's pretty cool to see because I grew up with Cole. I seen him race, and to see him on the world stage now is incredible.
And you mentioned Cole Davies. I don't want to say you kind of followed in his footsteps, but I know he was training with Daniel Blair, he did really well, got a ride with Star. You kind of were in the same situation: you got a got an in with Daniel Blair, you start riding and did really well, got a ride with Star. What's that relationship like with Cole?
Yeah, definitely. Me and Cole are buddies. We train every day at the Farm together. So, it's pretty cool though, because we raced each other, damn, i think our first race together was 2016, so a long time ago. So, we've known each other for a long time and to be matched back up on the same team it's pretty cool.
He obviously had a lot of success as a rookie this year in supercross. Again you were on the sidelines watching but did you ever poke his brain or pick anybody else's brain?
Yeah, definitely. I think Max Anstie is my biggest one. Me and Max get along, and I kind of pick his brain every day about how he does his whoops so good. If anybody knows Max and seen him ride, that dude can hit a set of whoops! So, I was also always asking for tips and tricks, and he was happy to help me out. So, yeah, it was really cool.
Yeah, I'm sure that, like you said, it's got to be a bummer that you were hurt, but being able to see these guys like, yeah, Max is so good in the whoops. You're probably able to learn a little bit even though you're not on the bike. So, when you got back on the bike, I'm sure there was a little bit of cobwebs and just because it had been a while, but did you feel like you were better getting on the bike, just everything you had gone through and experienced the last couple of months?
Yeah, definitely. I think after every injury you kind of step back and have another look at what you're doing. And I know once I got back on my training, my everything about my whole program has improved so much. And it's gone to a new level, as you can see at Hangtown. We've been putting a lot of effort into it.
I heard you did really well at your Ironman Raceway Loretta's qualifier two. It's one of the tracks you've ridden here, but yeah, doing so well at Hangtown, that's a track you've never ridden before. But you can tell that even though you've never ridden there, like you're a level better than you were last year even, right?
Yeah, definitely. I mean, we've been putting a lot of effort in at the Farm. I'm riding with the pros every day, so I know what my speed's like, and I know what I'm capable of. And it felt good to be able to show everybody that.
Going back to Loretta's qualifier, as an amateur in Australia is Loretta's something you followed along with. Is it something you ever watched on RacerTV? And ramping up for your first go round, where are you at preparation and expectation wise?
Yeah, Loretta's is like a big thing back in Australia. Everybody knows about it. I think everybody, every kid that rides wants to go race Loretta's, so to be able to qualify for it now it's definitely like a bucket list race. I mean, I've been watching it since I was young, so it's pretty cool to be racing it. I mean, Ironman was really good. It was a good preparation for Hangtown. So, no, it's been fun racing the regionals, the areas. And it's a cool process that it takes to get to Loretta's.
I'm sure there's a lot of changes from your program. Is there one aspect that you've really focused on? I know that Swanie [Gareth Swanepoel] and those guys do a really good job with the program in general but is there anything that you think you've benefited from the most?
I mean, I've done a lot. Since then, I've really changed my whole program. I started working with a nutritionist. Obviously, my whole gym program's changed since signing with the team. Even my on bike training with Mrs. Carmichael. I mean, everything's changed, so it's hard to pinpoint one thing that's really made me elevate my game, but I think it's a group effort. And there's been a lot since then. So, I mean it's working so I can't complain.
So, this one's kind of I guess more of a random question. I know you kind of been jumping back and forth between Australia and here, but what's the experience been like living and training and everything here in the U.S.?
I love it. It's such a new experience for me. But I just say to people, people back home ask me all the time, "What's it like, what's it like?!" I just say it's a bigger and better version of Australia. [Laughs] So, everything's bigger. The cars, the trucks, the food, everything's bigger over here. But no, it's been cool. We had snow in Tallahassee, which is speaking to the locals, is very rare. [Laughs] It hasn't happened in a long time, so that was cool to experience as well.
I'm sure you miss your siblings and friends and family back home. What do you miss about living in Australia?
Yeah, definitely. My friends and family are big part I've got a lot of close friends and family. But, I mean, I think the ability to go do other sports is what kind of caught me off guard here. Back home, I got jet skis, I've got everything. So, when I'm bored, I'll go find something to do, which is a bit harder over here because I don't have as much. So, that's definitely a big one. I'm definitely missing my jet skis. I miss riding them, so.
I'm sure the team's a little bit more cautious of where you're spending your free time too.
Yeah, definitely. I'm loving my golf over here, though. I'm a big golf thing. It's kind of a family sport, really. When I go home, like, I play with my granddad, my dad, my whole family plays. So it's pretty cool to be out there with three different generations playing golf.
With the Hangtown race. I heard the reports, it was really hot. The track gets pretty tough. What was your takeaway on the track being there? Is a heat something you're used to just walk me through everything Hangtown.
Yeah, the heat wasn't too bad. I mean, we've been in Florida. It's been hot and humid so the heat wasn't a major factor. I mean, the track caught me off guard how much elevations in track. You watch it online and it kind of looks flat. But when you turn up, there's some big hills. So no, that was cool. The track was really cool. I mean, I love racing American tracks. They're so open. Like they really let you ride the bike to the potential. So, it's cool. There's a lot of there's a lot of passing opportunities. So, I really enjoyed it. And it's a cool experience, my first time racing in California, so that was also cool.
I think Hunter's a couple years older than you, but Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, did you ever see them at the local tracks growing up? Did you ever have any experiences with them? I don't know if you raced them or not, but did you ever kind of see what they're doing and be like, "Man, people from Australia like Chad Reed, the Lawrences, people have done this before." Is that something you considered ever?
Yeah, definitely. I mean, I grew up on the other side of Australia to every pro rider, there's not many pro riders that have come from where I where I grew up. But I did see Jett and Hunter as a little kid. I mean, Hunter was he was a phenom since he was young. Jett, on the other hand, he didn't really seem to care about racing, so it's pretty crazy to see where he is now. [Laughs]
That is funny how people have said like, Jett was just kind of at the track hanging out when he was younger, and now he's kind of the one that's everybody's watching.
Yeah, definitely.
Your first time going through the Loretta's qualifying process, first time kind of ramping up to race there. I'm sure you want to go there and dominate. Do you have realistic goals that you want to do when you go there for the first time?
Yeah. I mean, I'm definitely not going there to get second place. So, I got high expectations, the team has high expectations. That's how it runs when you're on a factory team, I guess. So, we're going there to get the win. I know it's not going to be easy. I know Loretta's gets hot, so I think it'll be interesting. It'll be a new experience for me.
Again, going back to Davies, he raced there for the first time last year. Did you watch that? Did you follow along with him. Did you ask him questions about the track as. Did you kind of ask him what the experience is like?
Yeah, definitely. Like I've asked a lot of people. I've got to know kind of some Americans and they've kind of told me bits and bobs about it. So no, I'm excited to go experience it for myself.
So, obviously Loretta's, the regionals, you're going to do the combines before that, do you have any idea what is going to be after Loretta's? Would you like to race a couple pro races at the end of the summer? Are you talking with the team like, "Hey, here's the plan for the next couple of months and maybe we'll adjust it." But right now do you have like an initial plan?
Yeah, definitely, the goal is to go pro. I mean, I was pro for two years in Australia before I come over here. So going back to the amateurs kind of feels a little wrong. But pro's the goal. And I work hard. I do the same stuff as the pros do. So, I know I'm ready when I get given the opportunity.
When did you turn pro in Australia and you come in with a lot of experience. Are there things that you learned as a rookie at your first race, the last race you did in Australia, things you can take away here? Even if it's an amateur race or it's a pro race, whatever.
Yeah, definitely. I mean, I went pro at a young age. I went pro at 15. So, I kind of just jumped straight into the deep end. And doing that taught me a lot of things. I know the pros didn't like me when I first went in there as a 15-year-old kid. [Laughs] so I learnt a lot. And I think that's why I think that's why I'm such an all-round rider now. I'm pretty put together. My whole program is pretty solid. So, that definitely played a part in it.
Do you have any specific motto or saying you live by?
I mean, I kind of just live by if you're having fun, you're riding your best. So, I try to keep it pretty light hearted and fun and that's when I ride my best.
Oh yeah, we saw that because you did, well, it was almost a heel clicker. It was a big no footer. Were you trying to get the feet around or were you just doing a real big no footer?
Well that's like, usually I do a heel clicker but that's actually the first time I done it on that bike. [Laughs] So, I was pretty scared. It was a bit of hesitation going on. [Laughs]
That's fair then! Because yeah, don't want to crash when you get the checkered flag. That'd be embarrassing.
Yeah.
You said you're having fun, you're riding your best. But is there anything you'd tell people, whether they're in Australia or living here in the U.S., any amateurs that are coming up on the scene, what advice would you give to them?
I mean, I tell everybody the same thing: if you put in the hard work, the results will come. Let your riding do the talking instead of talking off bike. So, no, I'm a big believer if you put in the hard work, you'll get the results. So, that's definitely one thing I live by.