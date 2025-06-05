Kayden Minear on Hangtown Combine Win, Loretta Lynn’s, and More

I'm sure you miss your siblings and friends and family back home. What do you miss about living in Australia?

Yeah, definitely. My friends and family are big part I've got a lot of close friends and family. But, I mean, I think the ability to go do other sports is what kind of caught me off guard here. Back home, I got jet skis, I've got everything. So, when I'm bored, I'll go find something to do, which is a bit harder over here because I don't have as much. So, that's definitely a big one. I'm definitely missing my jet skis. I miss riding them, so.

I'm sure the team's a little bit more cautious of where you're spending your free time too.

Yeah, definitely. I'm loving my golf over here, though. I'm a big golf thing. It's kind of a family sport, really. When I go home, like, I play with my granddad, my dad, my whole family plays. So it's pretty cool to be out there with three different generations playing golf.

With the Hangtown race. I heard the reports, it was really hot. The track gets pretty tough. What was your takeaway on the track being there? Is a heat something you're used to just walk me through everything Hangtown.

Yeah, the heat wasn't too bad. I mean, we've been in Florida. It's been hot and humid so the heat wasn't a major factor. I mean, the track caught me off guard how much elevations in track. You watch it online and it kind of looks flat. But when you turn up, there's some big hills. So no, that was cool. The track was really cool. I mean, I love racing American tracks. They're so open. Like they really let you ride the bike to the potential. So, it's cool. There's a lot of there's a lot of passing opportunities. So, I really enjoyed it. And it's a cool experience, my first time racing in California, so that was also cool.

I think Hunter's a couple years older than you, but Jett Lawrence and Hunter Lawrence, did you ever see them at the local tracks growing up? Did you ever have any experiences with them? I don't know if you raced them or not, but did you ever kind of see what they're doing and be like, "Man, people from Australia like Chad Reed, the Lawrences, people have done this before." Is that something you considered ever?

Yeah, definitely. I mean, I grew up on the other side of Australia to every pro rider, there's not many pro riders that have come from where I where I grew up. But I did see Jett and Hunter as a little kid. I mean, Hunter was he was a phenom since he was young. Jett, on the other hand, he didn't really seem to care about racing, so it's pretty crazy to see where he is now. [Laughs]

That is funny how people have said like, Jett was just kind of at the track hanging out when he was younger, and now he's kind of the one that's everybody's watching.

Yeah, definitely.

Your first time going through the Loretta's qualifying process, first time kind of ramping up to race there. I'm sure you want to go there and dominate. Do you have realistic goals that you want to do when you go there for the first time?

Yeah. I mean, I'm definitely not going there to get second place. So, I got high expectations, the team has high expectations. That's how it runs when you're on a factory team, I guess. So, we're going there to get the win. I know it's not going to be easy. I know Loretta's gets hot, so I think it'll be interesting. It'll be a new experience for me.

Again, going back to Davies, he raced there for the first time last year. Did you watch that? Did you follow along with him. Did you ask him questions about the track as. Did you kind of ask him what the experience is like?

Yeah, definitely. Like I've asked a lot of people. I've got to know kind of some Americans and they've kind of told me bits and bobs about it. So no, I'm excited to go experience it for myself.

So, obviously Loretta's, the regionals, you're going to do the combines before that, do you have any idea what is going to be after Loretta's? Would you like to race a couple pro races at the end of the summer? Are you talking with the team like, "Hey, here's the plan for the next couple of months and maybe we'll adjust it." But right now do you have like an initial plan?

Yeah, definitely, the goal is to go pro. I mean, I was pro for two years in Australia before I come over here. So going back to the amateurs kind of feels a little wrong. But pro's the goal. And I work hard. I do the same stuff as the pros do. So, I know I'm ready when I get given the opportunity.