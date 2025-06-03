Mountain Biking Icon John Tomac Honored as Grand Marshal of Thunder Valley National

“When it comes to off-road cycling, you’d be hard pressed to name someone more successful and influential than John Tomac. His name is synonymous with the sport and it’s a privilege to call him a Coloradoan after decades of residency,” said Clabaugh, who himself revitalized the state’s motocross scene with the opening of Thunder Valley Motocross Park a quarter-century ago. “His success as a racer speaks for itself, but what’s been more impressive is the impact he’s had on the sport of motocross by guiding Eli to become one of the greatest riders to ever line up on a starting gate. John holds a very unique place in the history of multiple two-wheeled disciplines, and we wanted to celebrate his legacy by honoring him as Grand Marshal of this year’s event.”

Originally hailing from Owosso, Michigan, Tomac’s racing journey started in 1985 in BMX, where he became a champion for the first time at 16 years old. That triumph led to a contract with Mongoose Bicycles and a move to Southern California that ultimately altered the trajectory of Tomac’s career. He gravitated towards mountain biking on the open mountain trails of the greater Los Angeles area and started competing in grassroots events that served the infancy of organized racing in the discipline. He quickly ascended into the elite ranks and then put his talents to the test in road cycling, where he also excelled and earned a spot on the U.S.A. Cycling National Team and competed against the world’s best in Europe in the World Cup, all while still competing full time in mountain biking. It was in the dirt, however, where Tomac cemented his icon status by dominating each skillset - cross-country, downhill, and slalom - winning the National Off-Road Bicycle Association Championship in each series during the 1988 season and multiple more world championships and national championships over the course of his career, which ended in 2005 with Tomac as the winningest mountain biker of all time. Thanks to his successes both on- and off-road, Tomac was considered the most well-rounded cyclist on the planet. A distinction many still attribute to him, 20 years after his retirement.

Tomac’s prowess on the bike also made him an innovator. He made the sport safer by helping advance the technology behind equipment alongside longtime partners Bell Helmets and Oakley, both of whom have extended their support to Eli Tomac for the bulk of his career, and co-founded Tomac Bicycles, which produced high-end, technologically advanced models up until 2013. Eventually, Tomac and his family settled in Cortez, Colorado, in the southwest corner of the state, where ranch life took precedence. It is here where John’s unprecedented career came to a close and Eli’s remarkable journey began and continues to this day.