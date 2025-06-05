The Latest Status On Hymas, Sexton, Hammaker, Martin, and More For Thunder Valley

The third round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.
450
Justin Barcia - Knee | Out
Barcia is working on getting back to 100 percent following a knee injury before coming back to racing, which will likely be High Point or Southwick. In the meantime he’s been playing disc golf to maintain his competitive edge.
Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out
Ferrandis is expected to miss most, if not all, of Pro Motocross with a stress fracture in his leg.
Grant Harlan – Ribs | Out
Harlan went down in the second moto at Hangtown and broke several ribs. He’s out for Thunder Valley, and most likely High Point.
Joey Savatgy – Finger | In
Savatgy broke his finger during qualifying at Fox Raceway. He’s continued to race anyway and is in for Thunder Valley.
Chase Sexton – Banged Up | TBD
Sexton hasn’t raced since crashing in the first moto at Fox Raceway. Sexton confirmed nothing was broken, but that he wasn’t going to return to racing until he was back up to 100 percent. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Thunder Valley.
250
Max Anstie – Leg | Out
Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and his recovery has been more complicated than normal.
Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out
Bennick sustained a big concussion in Philadelphia. He’s out for this weekend.
Pierce Brown – Back | Out
Brown is back on the bike after fracturing his T5 vertebra in Tampa. We don’t have a timeline for his return to racing, but it won’t be in Thunder Valley.
Trevor Colip – Unknown | Out
Colip had a bad crash during qualifying at Hangtown. We reached out to his team for an update earlier this week and were told a release regarding his injuries would be issued soon.
Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out
Davies is out with a broken right arm and nose sustained during qualifying in Salt Lake City. A return date is unknown at this time.
Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out
Ferry is looking at a return to racing at RedBud after tearing his Achilles tendon at A1.
Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In
Hammaker had a couple crashes in the second moto at Hangtown and exited the moto early. He’s good to go for Thunder Valley.
Chance Hymas – Food Poisoning | In
Hymas was dealing with food poisoning at Hangtown and wasn’t able to compete in the second moto. His team told us he’s doing better and is gearing up for Thunder Valley.
Jeremy Martin – Banged Up | Out
Martin crashed at Hangtown and in his words, isn’t feeling 100 percent. He’ll make his return to racing, for one race, at the Spring Creek National.
Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out
McAdoo is recovering from a torn ACL. We do not have a timetable for his return.
Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out
Mumford injured his ankle in Birmingham. Mumford told us the ankle is doing well, but he’s not sure when he’ll be racing again.
Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out
Reynolds is slated for a return to racing at Southwick after sustaining a broken leg while practicing during supercross. He started back riding this week.
Stilez Robertson - Wrist | Out
Robertson is dealing with nagging problems from a bad wrist injury. He’s looking at his eighth surgery on it and is out for the time being
Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out
Swoll tore his Achilles before A1 and is expected back for High Point.