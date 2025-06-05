Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule
The Latest Status On Hymas, Sexton, Hammaker, Martin, and More For Thunder Valley

June 5, 2025, 12:00pm

The third round of the 2025 AMA Pro Motocross Championship will take place this Saturday at the Toyota Thunder Valley National in Lakewood, Colorado. Check out the list below for a look at who’ll be missing the action due to injury.

450

Justin Barcia - Knee | Out

Barcia is working on getting back to 100 percent following a knee injury before coming back to racing, which will likely be High Point or Southwick. In the meantime he’s been playing disc golf to maintain his competitive edge.

Dylan Ferrandis – Leg | Out

Ferrandis is expected to miss most, if not all, of Pro Motocross with a stress fracture in his leg. 

Grant Harlan – Ribs | Out

Harlan went down in the second moto at Hangtown and broke several ribs. He’s out for Thunder Valley, and most likely High Point.

Joey Savatgy – Finger | In

Savatgy broke his finger during qualifying at Fox Raceway. He’s continued to race anyway and is in for Thunder Valley.

Chase Sexton – Banged Up | TBD

Sexton hasn’t raced since crashing in the first moto at Fox Raceway. Sexton confirmed nothing was broken, but that he wasn’t going to return to racing until he was back up to 100 percent. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Thunder Valley. 

250

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and his recovery has been more complicated than normal.

Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick sustained a big concussion in Philadelphia. He’s out for this weekend.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown is back on the bike after fracturing his T5 vertebra in Tampa. We don’t have a timeline for his return to racing, but it won’t be in Thunder Valley. 

Trevor Colip – Unknown | Out

Colip had a bad crash during qualifying at Hangtown. We reached out to his team for an update earlier this week and were told a release regarding his injuries would be issued soon. 

Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out

Davies is out with a broken right arm and nose sustained during qualifying in Salt Lake City. A return date is unknown at this time.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry is looking at a return to racing at RedBud after tearing his Achilles tendon at A1.

Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In

Hammaker had a couple crashes in the second moto at Hangtown and exited the moto early. He’s good to go for Thunder Valley.

Chance Hymas – Food Poisoning | In

Hymas was dealing with food poisoning at Hangtown and wasn’t able to compete in the second moto. His team told us he’s doing better and is gearing up for Thunder Valley.

Chance Hymas at the 2025 Hangtown Motocross Classic.
Chance Hymas at the 2025 Hangtown Motocross Classic. Align Media

Jeremy Martin – Banged Up | Out

Martin crashed at Hangtown and in his words, isn’t feeling 100 percent. He’ll make his return to racing, for one race, at the Spring Creek National.

Cameron McAdoo – Knee | Out

McAdoo is recovering from a torn ACL. We do not have a timetable for his return.

Carson Mumford – Ankle | Out

Mumford injured his ankle in Birmingham. Mumford told us the ankle is doing well, but he’s not sure when he’ll be racing again. 

Jett Reynolds – Leg | Out

Reynolds is slated for a return to racing at Southwick after sustaining a broken leg while practicing during supercross. He started back riding this week.

Stilez Robertson - Wrist | Out

Robertson is dealing with nagging problems from a bad wrist injury. He’s looking at his eighth surgery on it and is out for the time being 

Jalek Swoll – Achilles | Out

Swoll tore his Achilles before A1 and is expected back for High Point. 

New stories have been posted