The Latest Status On Hymas, Sexton, Hammaker, Martin, and More For Thunder Valley

Chase Sexton – Banged Up | TBD

Sexton hasn’t raced since crashing in the first moto at Fox Raceway. Sexton confirmed nothing was broken, but that he wasn’t going to return to racing until he was back up to 100 percent. At time of posting we hadn’t received confirmation on his status for Thunder Valley.

250

Max Anstie – Leg | Out

Anstie broke his leg in Birmingham and his recovery has been more complicated than normal.

Daxton Bennick – Concussion, Back | Out

Bennick sustained a big concussion in Philadelphia. He’s out for this weekend.

Pierce Brown – Back | Out

Brown is back on the bike after fracturing his T5 vertebra in Tampa. We don’t have a timeline for his return to racing, but it won’t be in Thunder Valley.

Trevor Colip – Unknown | Out

Colip had a bad crash during qualifying at Hangtown. We reached out to his team for an update earlier this week and were told a release regarding his injuries would be issued soon.

Cole Davies - Arm, Nose | Out

Davies is out with a broken right arm and nose sustained during qualifying in Salt Lake City. A return date is unknown at this time.

Evan Ferry – Achilles | Out

Ferry is looking at a return to racing at RedBud after tearing his Achilles tendon at A1.

Seth Hammaker – Banged Up | In

Hammaker had a couple crashes in the second moto at Hangtown and exited the moto early. He’s good to go for Thunder Valley.

Chance Hymas – Food Poisoning | In

Hymas was dealing with food poisoning at Hangtown and wasn’t able to compete in the second moto. His team told us he’s doing better and is gearing up for Thunder Valley.