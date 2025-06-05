Multi-time National Motocross Champion Sarah Whitmore gives the storylines and injury report for round three of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship. Plus, Jason Thomas previews the track and elevation we will see in Colorado, and how riders adjust their bike setup to counter the elevation struggles. This weekend also features Eli Tomac's return to Thunder Valley for the first time since 2022, as well as the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship on Friday. The injury report is brought you by Leatt.

Note: the 450 Class will race first on Saturday, followed by the 250 Class.