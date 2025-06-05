Results Archive
Motocross
Fox Raceway
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Hunter Lawrence
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Results
MXGP of
France
News
MXGP Results
  1. Romain Febvre
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Jeremy Seewer
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Simon Längenfelder
  2. Andrea Adamo
  3. Sacha Coenen
Full Results
GNCC
Mason-Dixon
News
Overall Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Ben Kelley
  3. Steward Baylor
Full Results
XC2 Pro Race Results
  1. Grant Davis
  2. Angus Riordan
  3. Cody J Barnes
Full Results
Motocross
Hangtown
News
450 Results
  1. Jett Lawrence
  2. Aaron Plessinger
  3. Justin Cooper
Full Results
250 Results
  1. Haiden Deegan
  2. Jo Shimoda
  3. Levi Kitchen
Full Results
MXGP of
Germany
News
MXGP Results
  1. Jeffrey Herlings
  2. Lucas Coenen
  3. Romain Febvre
Full Results
MX2 Results
  1. Andrea Adamo
  2. Guillem Farres
  3. Kay de Wolf
Full Results
Upcoming
Motocross
Thunder Valley
Sat Jun 7
News
450 Entry List
  1. Cooper Webb
  2. Eli Tomac
  3. Chase Sexton
Full Entry List
250 Entry List
  1. Jeremy Martin
  2. Chance Hymas
  3. Tom Vialle
Full Entry List
Upcoming
MXGP of
Latvia
Sun Jun 8
News
Upcoming
Motocross
High Point
Sat Jun 14
News
Full Schedule

Thunder Valley National Weekend Preview & Injury Report

June 5, 2025, 3:10pm

Multi-time National Motocross Champion Sarah Whitmore gives the storylines and injury report for round three of the 2025 Pro Motocross Championship. Plus, Jason Thomas previews the track and elevation we will see in Colorado, and how riders adjust their bike setup to counter the elevation struggles. This weekend also features Eli Tomac's return to Thunder Valley for the first time since 2022, as well as the third round of the Women’s Motocross (WMX) Championship on Friday. The injury report is brought you by Leatt.

Note: the 450 Class will race first on Saturday, followed by the 250 Class.

  • Motocross

    Thunder Valley

     WMX Round
    Saturday, June 7
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 7 - 12:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Race Day Live (Qualifying) 
      Live
      June 7 - 12:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • All 4 Motos (450 First This Weekend) 
      Live
      June 7 - 3:00 PM
      Peacock
    • Motos 
      Live
      June 7 - 4:00 PM
      SuperMotocross Video Pass
    • First 250 Moto and Second 450 Moto 
      Live
      June 8 - 4:00 PM
      NBC
Thunder Valley Motocross TV & Streaming Schedule
Read Now
