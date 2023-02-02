The fourth Monster Energy AMA Supercross event of the season will take place this weekend in Houston, Texas. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.

450SX

Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out

Comment: Hartranft incurred serious injury while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits, go to Road2Recovery.com.

Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out

Comment: Musquin hurt his wrist before San Diego and hasn’t raced since. He’ll miss Houston and Tampa as well, at which point the team hopes to have another update available.

Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out

Comment: Rodbell is out with a torn right Achilles tendon. It’s unlikely he’ll line up for any supercross races this season.

Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out

Comment: Stewart sustained an injury while practicing before A2 and Husqvarna has announced the #27 will undergo knee surgery, sideling him indefinitely.