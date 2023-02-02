The fourth Monster Energy AMA Supercross event of the season will take place this weekend in Houston, Texas. Check the list below for a list of who won’t be racing due to injury.
450SX
Brandon Hartranft – Back, Shoulder, Hip, More | Out
Comment: Hartranft incurred serious injury while practicing before the season. If you’d like to donate to his cause while also getting a chance to win a cool trailer from Upfits, go to Road2Recovery.com.
Marvin Musquin – Wrist | Out
Comment: Musquin hurt his wrist before San Diego and hasn’t raced since. He’ll miss Houston and Tampa as well, at which point the team hopes to have another update available.
Justin Rodbell – Achilles Tendon | Out
Comment: Rodbell is out with a torn right Achilles tendon. It’s unlikely he’ll line up for any supercross races this season.
Malcolm Stewart – Knee | Out
Comment: Stewart sustained an injury while practicing before A2 and Husqvarna has announced the #27 will undergo knee surgery, sideling him indefinitely.
250SX
Austin Forkner – Knee | Out
Comment: Forkner is out for supercross after injuring his knee at the season opener.
Vince Friese – Banged Up | TBD
Comment: Friese’s team told us that he’s sidelined for the time being, and we also saw him on crutches at A1. He’s likely out for Houston, but our request for confirmation hadn’t been answered by his team at time of posting.
Kyle Greeson – Back | Out
Comment: Greeson is out due to a burst to his L3 vertebrae sustained before the season.
Seth Hammaker – Arm, Wrist | Out
Comment: Hammaker sustained a fracture in his arm while preparing for the 250SX East Region. He’s out for the time being.
Carson Mumford – Wrist | Out
Comment: Mumford will return to action in Oakland on February 18 as a fill-in rider with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki after breaking his wrist in November.
David Pulley – Knee, Sternum, Ribs, Lung | In
Comment: Pulley bruised a lung, strained his left ACL, PCL, and MCL, and fractured his sternum and two ribs in a crash during practice at A1. Since he didn’t participate in the night show at the opener, he’s still eligible for 250SX East Region, which he plans on competing in this weekend.
Nick Romano – Unknown | Out
Comment: Romano will miss the Houston Supercross as he recovers from an injury suffered in early January. He aims to recovery fully before making his pro supercross debut.
Jo Shimoda – Collarbone | Out
Comment: Shimoda will miss several rounds of the 250SX East Region championship due to a broken collarbone.
Jalek Swoll – Arm | Out
Comment: Swoll broke his arm while practicing recently. He’s undergone surgery and is on the mend, but he’s out for the immediate future. Talon Hawkins will race 250SX East Region in place for Swoll.
Marshal Weltin – Knee | In
Comment: Weltin will return to action in Houston after tearing an ACL before the season.