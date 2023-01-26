Wrist Injury to Sideline Seth Hammaker for Start of 250SX East Region

Late last night, news came through regarding an injury Seth Hammaker suffered while training. The Pennsylvania native suffered a practice crash and wrist injury that will sideline him for the opening rounds of the 2023 250SX East Region. Hammaker was set to race alongside Jo Shimoda in the 250SX East Region that kicks off February 4 in Houston, Texas.

Hammaker took to Instagram to provide some details of his own.

“Devastated is an understatement. Crashed yesterday during practice in preparation for round 1 of east coast. Fractured arm/wrist. Surgery Friday to get this thing fixed up. It’s been a great off season till this point. Felt like I had all the pieces to compete for wins and be in the title fight. Focusing on what I can control now and use this to fuel the fire and come back stronger! Thankful to have good people behind me who have helped make the situation easier and continue to stick behind me @pcraceteam @racekawasaki”

The 2021 250SX Rookie of the Year started the 2022 season with a second and third in the first two 250SX West Regions to start the year before a practice crash sidelined him for the remainder of the supercross season. He returned and logged some solid rides in Lucas Oil Pro Motocross. In October 2022, Hammaker announced he signed a new two-year deal with Monster Energy/Pro Circuit Kawasaki that will see him on the team through the 2024 season. Hammaker said in an Instagram post he suffered a fractured arm/wrist and he will undergo surgery on Friday.

The team currently has Cameron McAdoo racing 250SX West Region and Carson Mumford has been brought onto the team as a fill-in for Austin Forkner, who is out for the remainder of supercross with a knee injury. McAdoo has two third-place finishes to start off the season and sits third in 250SX West Region standings after two rounds.

Jett Reynolds is also part of the team, but he is sidelined with an injury. Ryder DiFrancesco was expected to race Supercross Futures but underwent a recent surgery on a torn ligament in his thumb.

"It's of course frustrating to have an injury right before the start of the season," said Hammaker. "My training has been going really well recently and I feel that my speed and fitness are up to the level needed to race for wins. This injury will set me back a bit, but my full focus is on mending the injury and getting back out there on the track to compete at the highest level."

